CPR training for babysitters June 24

ELLSWORTH — Maine Coast Memorial Hospital will host child/infant CPR, AED and first aid training on Saturday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This special course is offered for babysitters, and is designed for students between the ages of 11 and 16 years old.

The course fee is $50. Students who complete the course are certified in CPR and first aid for two years.

The class will be held in the hospital’s classroom at 50 Union St. in Ellsworth.

Class size is limited to 15 students, so early registration is recommended.

To register, call Staff Education at 664-5588.