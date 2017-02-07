CPR, first aid classes at MCMH

ELLSWORTH — CPR training will be offered Monday, Feb. 20, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. for a fee of $40 in the Maine Coast Memorial Hospital classroom.

First aid training will be offered on Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. in the hospital board room for a fee of $30.

These courses meet the American Heart Association requirements for CPR and first aid for boat captains, divers and fishermen as well as daycare providers, teachers, coaches and lay rescuers.

Class size is limited, so early registration is recommended.

To register, call Annette Saunders at 664-5588 or email asaunders@mainehospital.org.