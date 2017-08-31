After a career of volunteer work, Dr. Marshall Smith retires for good

ELLSWORTH — Surry resident Dr. Marshall Smith has practiced medicine since 1960, but he hasn’t been paid for his work since 1997.

That’s the year Smith retired from full-time practice, but he continued to treat Mainers with the Ellsworth Free Medical Clinic. The clinic is staffed by volunteers who provide free primary care for low-income patients in Downeast Maine.

“I just felt I didn’t want to give up medicine completely,” said the New Jersey native, who was living in Bangor and working at the Eastern Maine Medical Center before he retired.

“I heard about the Free Clinic and started working there three to four days a week, just enough to keep my hand in and feel that I was doing some good.”

Twenty years later, the 86-year-old is now completely retiring from medicine. His license expires this month, but he will still be involved as the president of the clinic’s board of directors.

“I want to help the clinic as much as I can,” he said. “But it’s time for me to stop doing the medical work.”

The clinic started in 1993, and last year it received 1,160 patient visits. Smith said many of those patients are too poor to afford health insurance, but aren’t poor enough to be covered by the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

“Many of them were clerks in a store or lobstermen or electricians or plumbers,” Smith said about his patients. He added that some of them are covered by the ACA, but they can’t afford its $5,000 deductible.

The doctor said that the clinic thus fills an important role in the local health care scene: it gives patients a free chance to check up on medical problems before they become emergencies.

Smith gave an example of a person with diabetes losing control of their blood sugar.

“Without a doctor to go to, they would wait until the emergency room, and they can’t afford that because they don’t have insurance,” said Smith, who has helped patients at the clinic with high blood pressure, ulcers, heart disease and other chronic conditions.

“The free clinic provides a doctor,” he said.

The patients aren’t the only ones who benefit from the clinic. Smith said he enjoyed working there, because it allowed him to spend more time with patients.

“What I liked is I could practice medicine the way I was taught,” he said. “I didn’t worry about insurance companies or the government telling me what I could or couldn’t do.

“If I took too much time with a patient, the only thing that happens is I would miss lunch.”

The strain on doctors in today’s medical system is one reason why the clinic has had trouble finding volunteer health care providers.

Smith said that when the clinic first started in the 1990s, most of the doctors were in private practice, and could take a day off to work at the clinic if they wanted to.

Nowadays, “they can’t do that anymore because they work for the hospital,” Smith said.

Now that Smith is retiring, there is only one doctor and one physician’s associate volunteering at the clinic.

“One thing we desperately need is to get more doctors,” he said. “I would really love it if some of the retired doctors in this area would come and help. One or two days a month would do it.”

The financial situation at the clinic has also been difficult at times.

At least twice over the four years, the clinic has nearly closed due to lack of funding, only to be kept afloat by donations from organizations such as the Maine Community Foundation and The Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation.

Smith said that lately the financial situation at the clinic has stabilized, and that the clinic just received a grant to hire a development director.

The director should help the clinic “get on a good solid financial footing,” he said.

Large foundations aren’t the only ones donating to the clinic. Over the years, Smith said patients have given fresh-caught lobster to providers and donated money to the clinic’s piggy bank in gratitude for the care they received there.

“Many of these people would contribute to the clinic whatever they could, because they appreciated what the clinic was doing for them,” he said.

The clinic isn’t the only way Smith has volunteered his services. For over 15 years, he has gone to the Dominican Republic to do medical work as part of a Baptist mission.

He often treated Haitian sugarcane workers who had no other health care besides Smith and his team’s annual visits.

“It was quite a need,” he said. “Now things are greatly improved and they get seen more often.”

Smith and his team — which became nondenominational over the years and included college students and Air Force airmen — also helped build a hospital in the Dominican Republic. Now, a primary school there is named after him.

This winter, after a post-retirement trip to Italy, Smith is returning to the island to donate wheelchairs and show their new owners how to use them.

“It’s a life-changer,” said Smith, who added that he can still teach people how to use a wheelchair despite not being licensed to practice medicine there.

Helping others heal is a family tradition for Smith, whose father and grandfather were both surgeons. When Smith got to medical school, he found surgery to be intellectually fascinating, but physically miserable.

“My glasses would fog up, my nose would itch, my feet would hurt and I had to go to the bathroom,” he said. “So internal medicine was where I belonged.”

Smith said that his family inspired him to be a doctor, and his faith motivates him to serve the less fortunate.

“In Matthew 25, Jesus tells us to feed the hungry, clothe the naked, visit the sick, et cetera,” he said. “I have the ability and the time, and that’s what we’re supposed to do.”