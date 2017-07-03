Blankets donated to cancer patients

ELLSWORTH — Maine Coast Memorial Hospital patients in the Mary Dow Center received a special delivery on June 5, as Stanley Subaru delivered 50 blankets and 10 arts and craft kits to the hospital as part of a partnership with Subaru of America and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

The Mary Dow Center has 10,000 patient visits a year, including oncology and other infusion treatment services. Blankets are a great gift for those patients undergoing cancer treatments, offering warmth and comfort during infusion treatments that require patients to remain seated for a period of time.