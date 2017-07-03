Pictured are (left to right) Jack Frost, director of philanthropy at MCMH; David Grant, sales consultant at Stanley Subaru; Rebekka Farquharson, campaign specialist, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; Kyle Townsend, service administrator at Stanley Subaru; Jayne Wixon, RN, CRNI, director of oncology at MCMH; and Mark Politte, owner of Stanley Subaru. Blankets donated to cancer patients July 3, 2017 on Health, News ELLSWORTH — Maine Coast Memorial Hospital patients in the Mary Dow Center received a special delivery on June 5, as Stanley Subaru delivered 50 blankets and 10 arts and craft kits to the hospital as part of a partnership with Subaru of America and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The Mary Dow Center has 10,000 patient visits a year, including oncology and other infusion treatment services. Blankets are a great gift for those patients undergoing cancer treatments, offering warmth and comfort during infusion treatments that require patients to remain seated for a period of time.