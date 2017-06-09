May births at MDI Hospital

At Mount Desert Island Hospital

In Bar Harbor

A daughter, Sophie Goodwin, was born at home May 1 to Felicia Staples and John Goodwin of Southwest Harbor.

A son, Henry Fournier, was born May 3 to Caroline and Michael Fournier of Bass Harbor.

A son, Travis S. Battis Jr., was born May 8 to Jamie Lee Hicks and Travis S. Battis of Ellsworth.

A son, Wylie Turner, was born May 10, to Jessica Witherell and Luke Turner of Bar Harbor.

A daughter, Nora Annabelle Thurlow, was born May 17 to Patricia and James Thurlow of Bass Harbor.

A daughter, Jemalyn Welton, was born May 21 to Julie and Thomas Welton of Otter Creek.

A daughter, Myshel Seavey, was born May 31 to Karla Lawson and Eric Seavey of Trenton.