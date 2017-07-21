June births at Maine Coast Memorial Hospital

To Santana Grant and Jesse Wood of Machiasport, a son, Bjorn Timberlen, June 1.

To Rebecca Casey and Dylan Mroszczyk of Ellsworth, a daughter, Rhea Ann, June 1.

To Jessica Rice of Prospect Harbor, a daughter, Saelor Lisa Ann, June 1.

To Brittany Donaghy and Michael Berry Jr. of Jonesport, a daughter, Brinlee Faye, June 3.

To Amanda and Brandon Tupper of Hancock, a son, Tanner Carl, June 4.

To Cullen Schneider and Corey Paradise of Orland, a son, Milo Rye, June 4.

To Laura and Ben Smith of Hampden, a daughter, Charlotte Anne, June 6

To Courtney and Chad McIntire of Blue Hill, a daughter, Monroe Paige, June 8.

To Dinah and Mark Russell of Bar Harbor, a daughter, Ava Dahlia, June 8.

To Blaine Willey and Albert Webb of Ellsworth, a son, Wyatt Albert, June 15.

To Kristen and Dustin Young of Waltham, a son, Dawson Lake, June 16.

To Candace and Michael Augustine of Orland, a daughter Morgan Wasueg Steed, June 16.

To April and Matthew Ensworth of Machias, a son, Timothy Lynne, June 16.

To Morgan and Adam Korhonen of Southwest Harbor, a son, Wesley David, June 20.

To Laura and Liam Lawford of Deer Isle, a daughter, Hazel Jane, June 21.

To Leah and Eric Staples of Swan’s Island, a son, Mason Scott, June 22.

To Sara and Adam Bradley of Franklin, a daughter, Lyra Winnifred, June 25.

To Jennifer and Gary Gross of East Orland, a daughter, Alayna Briar, June 25.

To Krystal-Leigh and Nicholas Brown of Ellsworth, a daughter, Killian Willow, June 27.

To Carla Weed and Brian Stover Jr. of Franklin, a son, Kyle Westley, June 28.

To Katherine and Stephen Lagueux of Franklin, a daughter, Baylee Grace, June 29.