At Mount Desert Island Hospital

In Bar Harbor

A son, Harrison Edward Frank, was born July 2 to Elise and Tyler Frank of Bar Harbor.

A son, Bruin Cook, was born July 19 to Emily Berzinis and Tim Cook of Bernard.

A daughter, Aubree Norwood, was born July 23 to Sarah Boynton and Buddy Norwood of Trenton.

A son, Mason Gentile, was born July 27 to Katelynn and Paul Gentile of Sullivan.