January births at MDI Hospital February 14, 2017 on Births A daughter, Isabelle Parsons, was born Jan. 7 to Shelby and Chris Parsons of Southwest Harbor. A son, Caleb Springer, was born Jan. 7 to Katrina and Jarade Springer of Ellsworth. A daughter, Ellie Hooper, was born Jan. 10 to Kellye Norwood and Branden Hooper of Mount Desert. A son, Carsen Dow, was born Jan. 27 to Kelsey Ireland and Ben Dow of Seal Cove. A son, Benjamin Nevells, was born Jan. 30, to Lillianna and David Nevells of Blue Hill.