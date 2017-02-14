January births at MDI Hospital

A daughter, Isabelle Parsons, was born Jan. 7 to Shelby and Chris Parsons of Southwest Harbor.

A son, Caleb Springer, was born Jan. 7 to Katrina and Jarade Springer of Ellsworth.

A daughter, Ellie Hooper, was born Jan. 10 to Kellye Norwood and Branden Hooper of Mount Desert.

A son, Carsen Dow, was born Jan. 27 to Kelsey Ireland and Ben Dow of Seal Cove.

A son, Benjamin Nevells, was born Jan. 30, to Lillianna and David Nevells of Blue Hill.