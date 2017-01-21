December births at Maine Coast Memorial Hospital

The following births were recorded at Maine Coast Memorial Hospital in Ellsworth in December:

To Danielle Hallet and Joshua Coleman of Blue Hill, a daughter, Lydia Grace, Dec. 1.

To Rachel and Chris Nelson of Gouldsboro, a son, Oakley Pike, Dec. 6.

To Morgan Whynott of Franklin, a daughter, Evangeline Ann-Marie, Dec. 6.

To Cheyenne and Mark Smith of Ellsworth, a son, Isaac Roland, Dec. 8.

To Kaitlin Fullan and David Contreras of Ellsworth, a daughter, Iris Elizabeth, Dec. 10.

To Shannon and Matthew Johnson of Orland, a son, Benjamin Martin, Dec. 10.

To Casey Benn and Matthew Foss of Hancock, a son, Cruz James, Dec. 10.

To Kaitlin and Christopher Eaton of Ellsworth, a son, Judah Alexander, Dec. 11.

To Kayla and Jacob Bryant of Trenton, a son, Thomas Lee, Dec. 13.

To Liza McChesney and Thomas Crim, a daughter, Sarah Elizabeth, Dec. 15.

To Janet and Justin Blomgren of Columbia Falls, a son, Sampson Bjorn Noel, Dec. 17.

To Hoan and Dan Siemion of Bar Harbor, a son, Jonathan Tran, Dec. 21.

To Holly and Joseph Allen of Bar Harbor, a son, Jameson Thomas, Dec. 23.

To Christina and Michael Jezak of East Surry, a daughter, Cecilia Agnes, Dec. 25.

To Jessica and Michael Astbury of Blue Hil, a son, Mason James, Dec. 25.

To Valerie and Jason Eldredge of Orland, a daughter, Timber Genevieve, Dec. 28.

To Taylor Wallace and James Hayward of Franklin, a son, Jagger Dwight, Dec. 28.

To Xin and Dan Wesseling of Ellsworth, a son, Jake Asher, Dec. 28.

To Ashley and David Briggs Jr. of Ellsworth, a daughter, Penelope Shane, Dec. 30.