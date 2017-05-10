April births at MDI Hospital

At Mount Desert Island Hospital

In Bar Harbor

A son, Oliver Jon Dandurand, was born April 13 to Stephanie Crossman and William Dandurand of Bernard.

A daughter, Della Jean Kiers, was born April 16 to Jennifer Trowbridge and Mike Kiers of Bar Harbor.

A daughter, Lainey Buzzell, was born April 18 to Lindsay Young and Ben Buzzell of Franklin.

Twins, Cleo Sophia Paine and Quinn Bryant Paine, were born April 19 to Jana Lee Silk and Dean Paine of Bar Harbor.

A son, Camden Barton, was born April 21 to Hannah and Matt Barton of Mount Desert.