Happy 100th, Ella!

ELLSWORTH — Ellsworth resident and newly-minted centenarian Ella Brown was the tiara-sporting star of the party at The Elks Lodge last Friday.

The former dessert cook at Maine Coast Memorial Hospital said the secret to living long is to keep walking and keep working.

Walking is something Brown is known for. In 2010, she was featured on the front page of The American in a story about her intrepid daily High Street crossings.