Hancock residents tighten restrictions on gravel pits

HANCOCK — Hancock residents gathered for a special town meeting on Tuesday evening, voting to approve changes to their gravel ordinance that will require more tests from pit operators.

The amendment also created a new setback requirement for pits 300 feet from “protected locations,” which includes schools, colleges, libraries, hospitals, nursing homes and houses of worship.

Approval of the measure was near-unanimous.

Previously, groundwater and traffic studies were required on pits larger than five acres, but the new amendment requires these analyses for all gravel pits. The changes also give Planning Board members the ability to request additional studies for pit applications.

Ruth Franzius, who served on the town’s Planning Board, with some gaps, from 1994 until June of this year, said the meeting was the culmination of nearly a year of work.

“It was almost like a full-time job,” she said. “It was a large amount of work.”

Her husband, Rod, also served on the Planning Board and helped her write portions of the amendment. The two dug through ordinances and took notes, made changes and attended weekly meetings on the topic, they said.

“The proposed amendments were designed to lessen the impact of a proposed mineral extraction operation on protected locations while enabling the mineral extraction operations to function where they are an allowed use,” she said at the meeting.

Franzius said Hancock resident Josh Ferris wrote the traffic study portions of the amendment, as well.

The amendments are the result of 25 Planning Board meetings that involved 113 members of the public, Franzius said. Input was given by residents as well as mineral extraction workers and lawyers at the meetings.

Hancock residents voted last year to approve a gravel pit moratorium, meaning new applications were put on hold. The measure followed a dispute regarding a proposed pit by R.F. Jordan & Sons Construction Inc. of Ellsworth on Thorsen Road, which prompted concerns about traffic safety.

The moratorium was extended by the Board of Selectmen from six months to a year, according to former Chairman Gary Hunt, to allow time for the public to vote on ordinance changes.

“A lot of the people here tonight live on the Thorsen Road,” Hunt said. “That’s grassroots democracy.”

R.F. Jordan will be subject to the new rules for the Thorsen Road application, according to Franzius.

George Colwell, a selectman who lives on the Thorsen Road and has recused himself from board matters related to the R.F. Jordan pit, said he was pleased with the changes.

The main concern, he said, was quality of life.

“The area was zoned back in the 1970s,” he said. “That was ripe for that period of time, however the population has increased multi-fold.”