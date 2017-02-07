Hancock resident victimized by phone bill scam

HANCOCK — A local resident was the victim of a phone call scam Friday that involved the resident paying $150 for a nonexistent old phone bill and giving the caller a debit card number.

Maine State Police Cpl. Chris Smith is investigating the incident. The caller advised that hundreds of dollars were owed for the old bill.

Smith said the woman realized after hanging up that the call didn’t make sense. The caller said the bill she owed was from Verizon but she’s never had a Verizon account. Also, the woman called the caller’s number back and “didn’t get anywhere,” Smith said.