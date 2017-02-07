Hancock resident victimized by phone bill scam February 7, 2017 by Jennifer Osborn on Cops & Courts, News HANCOCK — A local resident was the victim of a phone call scam Friday that involved the resident paying $150 for a nonexistent old phone bill and giving the caller a debit card number. Maine State Police Cpl. Chris Smith is investigating the incident. The caller advised that hundreds of dollars were owed for the old bill. Smith said the woman realized after hanging up that the call didn’t make sense. The caller said the bill she owed was from Verizon but she’s never had a Verizon account. Also, the woman called the caller’s number back and “didn’t get anywhere,” Smith said. Bio Latest Posts Jennifer OsbornReporter and columnist at The Ellsworth American News Reporter Jennifer Osborn covers news and features on the Blue Hill Peninsula and Deer Isle-Stonington. She welcomes tips and story ideas. She also writes the Gone Shopping column. Email Jennifer with your suggestions at josborn@ellsworthamerican.com or call 667-2576. Latest posts by Jennifer Osborn (see all) Maine State Police Log Week of Feb. 9 - February 7, 2017 Hancock resident victimized by phone bill scam - February 7, 2017 Elite Airways not returning to Bar Harbor - February 7, 2017