Hancock Foods reaches settlement with EPA over violations

ELLSWORTH — The owner of a blueberry processing facility in Hancock has come into compliance with federal requirements designed to protect the public and first responders from exposure to hazardous chemicals.

Hancock Foods operates a blueberry processing plant and cold storage warehouse in Hancock, where it uses anhydrous ammonia in its refrigeration systems.

Hancock Foods first submitted a Risk Management Plan in March 1999. Such a plan is required for all facilities using certain amounts of extremely hazardous substances, including anhydrous ammonia, in order to help local fire, police and emergency response personnel prepare for and respond to chemical emergencies.

The Risk Management Plan regulations also require facilities to prevent chemical releases by designing and operating their chemical processes in a safe manner.

“Hancock worked cooperatively with EPA through this process and has worked hard to correct its violations,” said Curt Spalding, regional administrator of EPA’s New England office. “These air and reporting laws help protect public health, first responders and our environment.”

Under the terms of a recent settlement with Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Hancock Foods Inc. agreed to pay $103,613 to settle claims that it violated Section 112(r) of the Clean Air Act in its handling of anhydrous ammonia. The company also agreed to pay $5,110 to settle claims it violated the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act — or Superfund law — when it failed to timely report a release of anhydrous ammonia.

The case stems from a 2012 inspection of Hancock Foods in which EPA inspectors saw potentially dangerous conditions relating to the ammonia refrigeration processes.

Further, the company failed to immediately notify the National Response Center upon discovering a release of about 300 pounds of ammonia from a refrigeration unit on March 27, 2015.

The EPA responded to the violations at Hancock in two stages, first ensuring that the Clean Air Act violations were addressed in an administrative compliance order, then following up with a penalty action.

Anhydrous ammonia is an efficient refrigerant with many environmental benefits, but it must be used with care because it is corrosive to the skin, eyes and lungs.

Ammonia is also flammable under certain conditions. It can explode if released in an enclosed space when there is a source of ignition, or if a vessel holding anhydrous ammonia is exposed to fire. A large ammonia release can spread through the air to affect neighbors.

The Hancock Foods case is one of many that EPA has brought to improve safety at companies that have industrial refrigeration systems.

Given the number of dangerous ammonia leaks that have occurred at such facilities, the EPA has started a national enforcement and compliance initiative for the next three years to focus more intensely on reducing the risks of chemical releases from various types of facilities that use extremely hazardous chemicals, including those that use anhydrous ammonia as a refrigerant.

Other recent cases involving violation of the Clean Air Act’s chemical accident prevention requirements at facilities with ammonia refrigeration systems include:

An April 2016 settlement with Penobscot McCrum, a Belfast potato processing plant, in which the company agreed to pay $60,500 in civil penalties and to spend $83,400 on equipment for emergency responders and on public safety improvements at its facility.

Also, the company agreed to contract with responders who had specialized training to safely respond to any future ammonia release, as the city fire department did not have such training.

A settlement with Garelick Farms in Lynn, Mass., to resolve many Risk Management Plan violations. This December 2015 settlement required payment of a civil penalty of $255,000; performance of a third-party audit to confirm that the company’s Franklin, Mass., facility is in compliance with Risk Management Plan requirements; and the performance of three supplemental environmental projects at a cost of approximately $316,000.

A compliance order issued to Stavis Seafoods Inc. of Boston on Sept. 19, 2016, pursuant to the Clean Air Act’s “General Duty Clause.” This seafood processing company had a significant accidental release of ammonia on March 23, 2016, which resulted in the death of an employee and temporarily closed down nearby streets.

The order required the company (which had discontinued operations at the location after the accident and removed most of its ammonia) to remove all the ammonia and refrain from adding ammonia back into the refrigeration system until the dangerous conditions identified by EPA have been addressed.

On Sept. 30, 2016, the EPA issued an administrative penalty order to RBF Frozen Desserts of West Hartford, Conn., for violations of the Clean Air Act’s General Duty Clause after finding serious safety deficiencies at its frozen dessert manufacturing facility.

The facility was located in the same building as a restaurant and theater. Among the most serious problems was an ammonia pressure vessel with no functional pressure relief system located under a restaurant. An over-pressurized vessel could explode during a fire, releasing toxic ammonia vapors into the restaurant and outside the building. Also, ammonia was leaking from equipment during the EPA’s inspections.