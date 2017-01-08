Hancock County Superior Court Sept. 1 to Oct. 31

The following cases were heard in Hancock County Superior Court, according to official records:

Sept. 1 to Oct. 31

Zachary D. Wright, 26, Amherst. Burglary at Amherst, April 18, 2009. Jail 48 hours. Probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Craig E. Strout Desmond, 29, Castine. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Ellsworth, Aug. 4, 2011. Department of Corrections one year. Probation partially revoked.

Scott Haslam, 30, Eastbrook. Possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, Dec. 20, 2011. Jail four months. Probation revoked.

Alan Perkins, 46, Sullivan. Burglary at Ellsworth, May 21, 2013. Department of Corrections seven years. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, May 21, 2013, priors. Department of Corrections five years. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, May 21, 2013. Department of Corrections six months.

Dustin L. Herbest, 33, Bucksport. Theft by receiving stolen property at Bucksport, June 29, 2013. Jail nine months. Probation partially revoked, probation continued.