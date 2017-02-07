Hancock County Sheriff’s Log Week of Feb. 9

ELLSWORTH — Slick road conditions Feb. 1 led to numerous crashes around Hancock County.

A sport utility vehicle went off the road and hit a utility pole on Lamoine Beach Road in Lamoine Feb. 1, police said.

Mary B. Gerard, 63 of Lamoine was operating a 2003 Nissan Xterra, which was a total loss, Deputy Brian Archer said. County Ambulance treated two passengers who suffered minor injuries.

A car sustained undercarriage damage after it went off the roadway on the Blue Hill Road in Surry Feb. 1, Archer reported.

Catherine A. Crosby, 60, of Orland was southbound in a 2008 Subaru Legacy, Archer said.

A SUV went off the road and struck a utility pole on Bayside Road in Trenton Feb. 1.

Ashley N. Hudson, 18, of Trenton was driving a 2004 Saturn Vue, which sustained damage to its roof and driver’s side door, Archer said.

A car went off the road and struck a tree due to icy road conditions on Route 1 in Hancock Feb. 1, Lt. Chris Thornton reported.

Kristina M. Pentland, 24, of Ellsworth was driving a 2007 Subaru Impreza, which sustained considerable driver’s side damage, Thornton said.

Pentland advised Thornton that she lost control and begin to spin and thought she’d “saved it,” but a passenger pulled the emergency brake, causing the car to spin again. At that point the car slid off the road and hit the tree, Thornton said.

An SUV went off the road, slid into a ditch and rolled onto its side on Partridge Cove Road at the intersection with Mud Creek Road in Lamoine Feb. 2, Deputy Luke Gross said.

Samuel Alvarado, 17, of Lamoine was driving a 2014 Nissan, which sustained damage to its front and passenger side, Gross said.

A car hit a deer and ran completely over the animal after the deer entered the roadway of Route 1 in Orland Monday, Deputy Franklin Jennings reported.

William J. Robichaud, 33, of Trenton was operating a 2001 Volkswagen, which sustained damage to its radiator and undercarriage, Jennings said.

Sexual assault

Detective Stephen McFarland received a letter reporting a sexual assault that occurred in the 1980s in Ellsworth. McFarland referred the case to Ellsworth Police Detective Dotty Small.

Overdose

Deputy Eric McLaughlin went to a Tremont residence Feb.2 for a call about a man who had overdosed. An ambulance took the man to a local hospital for treatment, the deputy said.

Assault

Hancock County Jail Lt. Frank Shepard summoned Zachary Wright, 26, of Amherst on a charge of assault.

McLaughlin is investigating a “late complaint of assault” from a Castine resident. The assault was reported Feb. 1 but occurred on an earlier date.