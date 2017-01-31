Hancock County Sheriff’s log: Surry youth accused of threat with baseball bat

ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies have charged a Surry youth who allegedly threatened a Sorrento resident with a baseball bat Jan. 24.

The Sorrento resident called police to report that the young man was outside the residence with a bat, making threats and refusing to leave, Deputy Corey Bagley said.

“While en route to the residence, I was advised that the subject and several others in the vehicle had left but had slashed the tires to the property owner’s vehicle…” Bagley said.

Bagley stopped the suspect’s vehicle on Route 1 in Hancock.

Bagley summoned the Surry boy, 17, on charges of criminal mischief and criminal threatening and released him to his father.

Identity theft

A Deer Isle man called police Jan. 24 to report that his identity was used to open several credit cards in his name. Several unapproved charges were made as well. Lt. Chris Thornton is investigating.

On Friday, a Penobscot man reported an incident of fraud involving an overseas payment made by his church, Deputy Franklin Jennings said. However, the church did not lose any money.

Burglary

Deputy Travis Frost is investigating a Trenton burglary in which $1,500 was taken. There is a suspect.

Theft

A Deer Isle couple reported Friday a theft of $2,600 from their bank account. Detective Stephen McFarland is investigating.

Summons

Jennings summoned Justin McGraw, 26, of Deer Isle on a charge of furnishing liquor to a minor. The charge stemmed from a motor vehicle crash in Deer Isle on Jan. 26.

Agency assist

Frost and Ellsworth police officers responded to the Hancock County Jail Sunday to help correctional officers with an inmate threatening to be out of control and combative. The inmate stayed compliant while being moved to a new jail cell, Frost said.

Frost went to Blue Hill Memorial Hospital Saturday to help the Maine State Police with an assault incident.

“After further investigation, the victim didn’t want to be cooperative and no criminal charges were pursued,” Frost said.

Accidents

A van went down an embankment and into the ocean after its driver swerved to avoid a coyote in the roadway on Swains Cove Road in Deer Isle Friday, Jennings reported.

Jeffrey Bunt, 30, of Deer Isle was operating a 2015 Dodge Caravan, which sustained front-end damage, Jennings said. There were no injuries, Jennings said.

Citizen assist

A Stonington man called police Sunday to report his ex-girlfriend was pounding on his door and he did not want her at his residence. Deputy Jeff McFarland met with both parties and warned the ex-girlfriend not to return.

Frost responded to Dedham for a call about a possible domestic situation in a moving vehicle Sunday. Frost located the car in Ellsworth and determined the incident was “verbal only.” He gave a woman in the vehicle a ride to a Hancock residence.