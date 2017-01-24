Hancock County Sheriff’s log: No injuries in Route 15 crash January 24, 2017 by Jennifer Osborn on Cops & Courts, News ELLSWORTH — A car struck a Mack truck towing a tanker trailer after a motorist overcorrected when he lost control after drifting onto the soft shoulder of Route 15 in Penobscot Friday morning, Deputy Franklin Jennings said. Robert Fleming, 54, of Blue Hill was driving a 1997 Toyota Corolla, which crossed the centerline and struck the side of the truck, rupturing its fuel tank, Jennings reported. Richard Crosby, 44, of Blue Hill was driving the truck, which sustained damage to its fuel tank and chassis, the deputy said. The car was totaled, Jennings said. No one was seriously injured, police said. A call about a vehicle in a ditch on Oak Point Road in Trenton Monday led to arrest for the motorist. Detective Stephen McFarland arrested the operator, Wayne R. Stanley, 42, of Tremont on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant. Assault On Jan. 18, a Surry woman reported an assault that resulted in minor injuries, Jennings said. The case is under investigation. In a separate matter in Sullivan Jan. 18, deputies arrested Michael Vargo, 27, of Sullivan on a charge of domestic violence assault. Criminal mischief A Nevada man reported criminal mischief at his rental property in Surry. Drug overdose Police provided assistance with a possible drug overdose in Tremont Jan. 18, Lt. Chris Thornton reported. The Southwest Harbor/Tremont Ambulance Service responded and the patient refused transport, Thornton said. Citizen assist Deputy Jeff McFarland drove to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital Monday after a man stopped at the Sheriff’s Office requesting a ride there. Child abuse The Hancock County District Attorney’s Office asked deputies Jan. 17 to look into suspected child abuse. Harassment Jennings warned a Deer Isle woman, 46, to stop harassing a Brooklin man, 25, on Friday. Summons Police on Saturday summoned Donald Murphy, 60, of Tremont on a charge of operating after suspension and violating conditions of his release. Bio Latest Posts Jennifer OsbornReporter and columnist at The Ellsworth American News Reporter Jennifer Osborn covers news and features on the Blue Hill Peninsula and Deer Isle-Stonington. She welcomes tips and story ideas. She also writes the Gone Shopping column. Email Jennifer with your suggestions at [email protected] or call 667-2576. Latest posts by Jennifer Osborn (see all) Hancock County Sheriff’s log: No injuries in Route 15 crash - January 24, 2017 Maine State Police Log: Driver arrested after alleged seat switch - January 23, 2017 Yankee editor enlivens chilly days with bright salads - January 22, 2017