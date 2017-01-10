Hancock County Sheriff’s Log: Fleeing son found safe

ELLSWORTH — A local father called the Hancock County Regional Communications Center Monday night for help with his son, 23, who had fled into the woods in an agitated state.

Deputy Corey Bagley said the man was concerned for his son’s safety because air temperatures were so low. Maine game wardens helped search for the man, who was found several hours later at a local store.

Burglary

Deputy Luke Gross is investigating a burglary at a Township 28 residence that was reported Friday.

Gross arrested a Gouldsboro man Friday after he allegedly assaulted a Hancock man at the man’s residence.

Gross arrested Timothy Rivers, 29, on charges of burglary and assault.

Accidents

Icy, snow-covered roads contributed to numerous accidents this week.

A vehicle lost control, overcorrected, crossed into an oncoming lane and went off the road rolling over off Route 9 in Amherst Monday, Lt. Tim Cote reported.

Gavin Flaherty, 24, of Auburn was driving a 2007 Honda, which sustained front-end damage, Cote said.

A car slid off the road and struck a tree after an operator lost control on a curve due to slush-covered road conditions on Herrick Road in Sedgwick Monday, Deputy Jeff McFarland reported.

Shawn M. Haskell, 16, of Stonington was operating a 2000 Buick Century, which sustained front-end damage, McFarland reported.

A car sustained damage to its roof after it slid into a ditch and rolled over when a motorist tried to back down a hill on the Back Road in Brooksville Friday, Deputy Travis Frost reported.

Caleb Hawkins, 27, of Sedgwick was driving a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta, Frost said.

“This road is a town road but is discontinued during the winter time,” Frost said. “The operator knew he shouldn’t have been on this road but still attempted to travel on it.”

The driver of a pickup truck turning onto Route 15 from the Island Nursing Home in Deer Isle Saturday failed to yield the right of way to an oncoming car and the two vehicles collided, Deputy Frank Jennings reported.

Sarah Boutilier, 22, of Deer Isle was operating a 2000 Ford F-150, which collided with a 2004 Honda Civic operated by Anna Goff, 29, of Stonington, Jennings said.

No one was injured, however Jennings arrested a passenger in the car, Samuel B. Rooney, 29, of Fairfield, on a warrant. Rooney had a Kennebec County warrant charging him with failure to appear.

A van went off the road due to snow-covered conditions on the Kingdom Road in Blue Hill Sunday, Jennings said.

Anna Larrabee, 31, of Blue Hill was driving a 2017 Toyota van, which sustained damage to its driver’s side front and undercarriage, the deputy said. Larrabee was not injured.

Citizen assist

An elderly Dedham man called police Sunday night to report someone had entered his bedroom while he was sleeping.

A deputy and a Holden police officer went to the scene but found nothing suspicious.

“It was determined that the complainant had likely dreamed this,” the deputy said.

Deputy Brian Archer checked a report of someone slumped over a vehicle in a Sedgwick driveway Jan. 5. The person turned out to be napping.

Archer checked on a Blue Hill boy, 10, whose Connecticut grandmother was concerned about his well-being Jan. 5.

“Upon further investigation, it was determined that the 10-year-old was not in danger and the woman was just upset with her son-in-law’s lifestyle choices,” Archer said.

Summons

Police summoned Vincent Barbato, 26, of Deer Isle on a charge of possession of a usable amount of marijuana after a motor vehicle stop in Deer Isle Friday.