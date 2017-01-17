Hancock County Sheriff’s log: Business burglaries under investigation

BLUE HILL — Hancock County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating multiple business burglaries in Blue Hill and Sedgwick.

The Turnstyle Thrift Shop in Blue Hill was burglarized early in the morning on Jan. 12, police said.

“It was determined forced entry was made into the business,” said Detective Ben Astbury. “One hundred dollars in cash and several keys to locations within the building were stolen.”

Detective Stephen McFarland is assisting Astbury. The case remains under investigation.

Another Blue Hill business reported a burglary Saturday. Cash was also taken in that incident.

A Sedgwick business owner reported a burglary Jan. 12. Burglars broke off a door handle but the owner was unsure if anything is missing. The case remains under investigation.

Sexual assault

Deputies are investigating a case from the Hancock County District Attorney’s Office about a sexual assault alleged to have occurred in Otis.

Unauthorized surveillance

A Tremont woman notified police Monday that a relative had installed a device to monitor her activity. Lt. Chris Thornton is investigating.

Theft

A man reported the theft of a handgun from his vehicle sometime during January.

Citizen assist

A suicidal Surry woman called the Hancock County Regional Communications Center for help Jan. 12.

Deputy Brian Archer went to the woman’s residence. She agreed to go to a local hospital by ambulance.

Deputy Travis Frost responded to a Blue Hill residence Monday for a resident who was in a “manic state of mind” and needed medical attention. Frost drove the resident to Blue Hill Memorial Hospital.

Disorderly

Police were called to a Hancock business the night of Jan. 10 after an intoxicated man kept beating on the door and refused to leave even though the business was closed.

Lt. Chris Thornton said the man thought he dropped a baggie of medical marijuana while purchasing a bottle of vodka earlier in the evening. The marijuana was not located and Thornton told the man to leave.

Accidents

A pickup truck struck a tree and rolled on its side before righting itself after a motorist overcorrected on Kelley Town Road in Tremont Jan. 12, deputies reported.

Mariner Beal of Glen Cove was driving a 2007 Chevrolet, which was a total loss, Deputy Brian Tripp said.

Summonses

Deputy Jeff McFarland summoned Shaun Mason, 29, of Ellsworth on a charge of theft. Mason allegedly took an item from an Orland store Jan. 11, police said.

Police summoned Hollie Hutchinson, 22, of Surry on charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia on Grindleville Road in Blue Hill Sunday.

Police summoned Baileigh Johnson, 18, of Deer Isle on a charge of operating after suspension Jan. 10.

Missing mail

Archer located mail left on the side of the road in Trenton Jan. 11. The mail belongs to Surry and Blue Hill residents and had been taken from their mailboxes, Archer said.

Agency assist

Thornton helped a Gouldsboro police officer during a Jan. 11 motor vehicle stop, which resulted in a physical confrontation while trying to take two occupants into custody.

Deputies assisted the Hancock County Jail Monday with an inmate who needed medical attention at Maine Coast Memorial Hospital.

Archer assisted Southwest Harbor first responders with an uncooperative woman who needed medical attention Monday. Archer followed the group from Somesville to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital.

Unruly

Archer warned a motorist who verbally abused two dispatchers who answered his 911 calls Jan. 11. The man had called 911 because his vehicle had gone off the road and he needed help removing it.

Assault

Deputy Luke Gross charged an Orland man Friday after responding to a domestic altercation.

Gross arrested Damian Spelas, 33, on charges of domestic assault and obstructing the report of a crime.

Driving infraction

A Blue Hill resident reported a vehicle passing several stopped school buses, which had their red lights flashing, at George Stevens Academy on Friday.