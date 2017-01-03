Hancock County Sheriff’s log: Alleged child assault investigated in Orland

ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies were called to an Orland residence Sunday for an alleged assault of a 6-year-old child.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested Shane Cohen, 23, of Orland on charges of criminal restraint and assault.

Underage driving

Lt. Chris Thornton discovered a 14-year-old boy at the wheel of a vehicle on Route 1 in Gouldsboro Saturday.

“His 14-year-old passenger had been drinking at a nearby residence with friends, unknown to all of their parents,” Thornton said.

All of the parents were contacted. The matter remains under investigation.

Drunk driving

Deputy Travis Frost charged a Deer Isle man after his vehicle went off the road and hit a street sign post Saturday on Verona Island.

Frost summoned Kory Schmidt, 23, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Identity theft

A Blue Hill woman reported Dec. 30 that her identity had been stolen.

Accidents

A pickup truck went off the road and struck a utility pole, cutting it in half before continuing on and striking a group of large rocks off Eastbrook Road in Franklin Dec. 30, Deputy Eric McLaughlin reported.

Andrew Jordan, 21, of Ellsworth was driving south in a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, which was totaled, McLaughlin said. Jordan had a bloody nose and swollen upper lip but declined medical treatment, the deputy said.

A pickup truck went off the road and hit a utility pole after a motorist lost control on slush-covered roads Sunday in Lamoine, Deputy Brian Archer reported.

Brent Heath, 49, of Lamoine was driving a 2005 Ford F150, which sustained damage to its front driver’s side, Archer said.

Citizen assist

McLaughlin was called to investigate an unattended death Saturday. McLaughlin determined a Tremont man, 26, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Deputy Jake Day helped County Ambulance with a dementia patient who was not taking her medication. The woman was taken to Mount Desert Island Hospital for an evaluation.