Hancock County Sheriff's log: Alleged child assault investigated in Orland January 3, 2017 by Jennifer Osborn on Cops & Courts, News ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Sheriff's deputies were called to an Orland residence Sunday for an alleged assault of a 6-year-old child. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Shane Cohen, 23, of Orland on charges of criminal restraint and assault. Underage driving Lt. Chris Thornton discovered a 14-year-old boy at the wheel of a vehicle on Route 1 in Gouldsboro Saturday. "His 14-year-old passenger had been drinking at a nearby residence with friends, unknown to all of their parents," Thornton said. All of the parents were contacted. The matter remains under investigation. Drunk driving Deputy Travis Frost charged a Deer Isle man after his vehicle went off the road and hit a street sign post Saturday on Verona Island. Frost summoned Kory Schmidt, 23, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant. Identity theft A Blue Hill woman reported Dec. 30 that her identity had been stolen. Accidents A pickup truck went off the road and struck a utility pole, cutting it in half before continuing on and striking a group of large rocks off Eastbrook Road in Franklin Dec. 30, Deputy Eric McLaughlin reported. Andrew Jordan, 21, of Ellsworth was driving south in a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, which was totaled, McLaughlin said. Jordan had a bloody nose and swollen upper lip but declined medical treatment, the deputy said. A pickup truck went off the road and hit a utility pole after a motorist lost control on slush-covered roads Sunday in Lamoine, Deputy Brian Archer reported. Brent Heath, 49, of Lamoine was driving a 2005 Ford F150, which sustained damage to its front driver's side, Archer said. Citizen assist McLaughlin was called to investigate an unattended death Saturday. McLaughlin determined a Tremont man, 26, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Deputy Jake Day helped County Ambulance with a dementia patient who was not taking her medication. The woman was taken to Mount Desert Island Hospital for an evaluation.