Hancock County Sheriff: Child custody issue on Christmas Day

ELLSWORTH — A Sullivan parent called the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on Christmas Day to report a child custody issue.

“Both parties were advised it was a civil issue and to talk with their respective attorneys,” said Deputy Corey Bagley.

Child abuse

Deputy Brian Archer took a complaint from a Deer Isle woman Dec. 22 about a possible child abuse situation. Archer contacted the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

Agency assist

Deputies Jeff McFarland and Eric McLaughlin were called to help Peninsula Ambulance with an uncooperative nursing home patient Dec. 22.

Bagley assisted the Ellsworth Police Department in finding a teenage boy who had fled from his mother into the woods off Bayside Road Saturday.

Citizen assist

McLaughlin got a call about a suicidal woman at an Orland residence Christmas Day. An ambulance took the woman to a local hospital for an evaluation.

Burglary and forgery

Bagley summoned David Pinkham, 28, of Steuben on charges of burglary, forgery and theft.

Bagley said Pinkham allegedly stole a blank check from a Franklin resident Dec. 11, wrote it out to himself for $100 and cashed it at a local store.

Deputy Luke Gross summoned Jason Bube, 37, of Blue Hill on a charge of burglary Dec. 26. Gross said Bube burglarized a Blue Hill business.

Alcohol enforcement detail

A detail Friday evening led to two impaired driving arrests as well as summonses for other offenses, Lt. Chris Thornton reported.

Paul Turgeon, 47, of Augusta and Michael Rock, 68, of Franklin were each arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Police summoned Bethany Mazerolle, 33, of Frankfort and Mason Crocker, 18, of Surry each on a charge of operating after suspension.

Accidents

A car went off the road and struck a utility pole on Reach Road in Brooklin Saturday, McFarland reported.

Richard M. Turner, 49, of Stonington was operating a 2014 Ford Focus, which sustained front end damage, McFarland said.

The deputy summoned Turner on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident.