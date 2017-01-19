Hancock County residents prepare for Women’s March on Washington and Augusta

ELLSWORTH — Trenton resident Claire Daniels said that, for most of her life, she was never very engaged in politics. But last year’s presidential election sparked a fire in her.

“All my life I just kind of sat by the sidelines, I’ve never taken a huge stand” said the 67-year-old, who felt upset by the voice tape of President-elect Trump bragging about sexually assaulting women, and by Trump’s anti-abortion policy stance. “I felt in the past two years women have really been kicked around like a soccer ball. After this election I felt I need to be more proactive in expressing my feelings.”

Daniels will get her chance to do so this week, when she hops on a charter bus from Mount Desert Island to Washington, D.C. On Saturday, Jan. 21, the day after Trump’s inauguration, she and over 200,000 other people from across the country will take part in the Women’s March on Washington.

“I want to make a statement,” Daniels said. “Sexual abuse is not OK. Women have to have equal pay. We need to have respect, we need to be treated fairly just walking down the street.”

Daniels’ fellow Hancock County marchers were quick to describe the event as more than just an anti-Trump rally.

“We’re not really anti-Trump, we’re pro-women, pro-human rights,” said Daniels’ friend, Starr Gilmartin, who also plans to be on the bus to D.C. this week. “We live in such a contentious, divided society. I’m hoping we can come together in unity.”

For Ellsworth resident Leslie Harlow, the march is also a way to exercise her rights as a citizen in a democracy.

“I’m very excited about participating in our ability to have freedom of voice in our country and our right to gather,” said Harlow, who is attending the march with her son Graham Platner, a former Marine infantryman who served in Iraq, Afghanistan and North Africa. “I think for both of us, all of this is a human rights issue.”

The Women’s March on Washington sprouted from a Facebook post made by Teresa Shook, a retired attorney in Hawaii. Watching the results come in on election night, she created an events page for women to march together in D.C. around the time of Inauguration Day and went to bed. When she woke up, 10,000 people had responded saying they wanted to come along, too.

One of the women who heard about the march soon afterward was Mount Desert Island resident Milja Brecher-DeMuro, who soon had her own Shook-like experience.

“When the march came across my news feed, I said, ‘I’m going, who’s with me?’” she recalled. “Before I knew it, there was an onslaught of people saying ‘Yes, let’s go!’”

An experienced community organizer, Brecher-DeMuro hired two 55-person charter buses. Within 24 hours of her Facebook post, both buses were completely filled. The participants are mostly women in their 40s, though there are a handful of men and teenagers, as well as a 9-year-old and an 80 year-old. Brecher-DeMuro also helped organize two 15-person vans to take students from College of the Atlantic to the march.

“Americans form ‘we the people,’” said Phil Bailey, of Hancock, who is flying to the March on his own. “It’s a personal statement of supporting liberty and freedom.”

Still, Washington, D.C., is a long way to go from Downeast Maine. The Hancock County bus contingent will make the 11-hour drive to D.C. the night before the march and come back home right after the march is over. Many Hancock County residents don’t have the time to commit to such a long journey, and are taking part in a concurrent gathering in Augusta.

“It’s a difficult thing for a parent to explain to a child that someone can say the things Trump said and be elected president,” said Bucksport resident Brook Minner, who plans on driving to the Burton M. Cross building in Augusta on Jan. 21. “That sort of thing would not be excused at their elementary school.”

Minner, her 8-year-old daughter, and the 2,400 other participants (according to Facebook) will likely hear speeches by representatives of the Maine Conservation Voters and Maine Family Planning, along with other groups. Many of the participants, including Tina Allen of Blue Hill, are carpooling on their way there.

“It’s important to speak up and that’s why I’m going,” said Allen, who will drive five other marchers to Augusta in her GMC Yukon. “We all need to speak up about things we feel strongly about.”

Shook’s Facebook post didn’t just inspire a march in Washington, it sparked one around the world. Gatherings and marches similar to the one in D.C. will be held in towns and cities across the country and around the world in Sydney, Australia, in Nairobi, Kenya, and in Tokyo, Japan. There are also solidarity marches being held a little closer to home, in Surry and in Prospect Harbor.

Brecher-DeMuro hopes that the march will only be the beginning of a wave of political advocacy.

“The march is not the work, the march is the announcement of ‘here we are,’ and from there begins the work,” said the career social worker, who has already begun coordinating with the Maine People’s Alliance to find out what issues Mainers want to participate in, such as education, healthcare and conservation. “We feel united to stand for equality, to stand for peace and to stand for having access to all the resources we need like education and healthcare. The idea is for this to really be the beginning of a lot of grassroots activism.”

Minner said she looks forward to seeing that activism play out on the local level.

“Building strong local communities are important,” she said. “In Maine, we all live in these little towns. The local political climate is much more friendly and people are more willing to work together.”