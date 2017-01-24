Hancock County progressives gather to strategize

ORLAND — Most of the political events last weekend involved standing, marching, dancing and oath-taking. But when over 50 Hancock County residents gathered at the Orland Community Center Friday night, they mostly emphasized sitting, eating and talking amongst each other.

“We’re now at a time when the reasons to come together — support, education, action — are still relevant today,” said Bucksport resident Sue Davis at the start of the meeting. Davis was one of the original founders of the group when it first started in 2004, after George W. Bush won re-election over then-senator John Kerry.

At the time, the group called itself the Alamoosook Progressive Alliance, but it remained largely dormant for over a decade. Friday’s meeting was a reactivation of sorts, where newcomers could help decide which direction — and which new name — they would like the group to take now that Donald Trump is president.

“I’ve done organizing most of my adult life; to see a group of people come together and be so willing is really important,” said David Weeda, one of the founding members of the group.

Weeda was a national delegate for Bernie Sanders. Before coming to Maine, he helped advocate for anti-hate crime and anti-discrimination policies in Kansas City.

“It’s exciting to know that I’ll have a list of people standing with me on a corner handing out fliers,” he said.

Over a potluck dinner that included meatloaf, quinoa, macaroni and cheese, salad and pizza, residents discussed their reactions to Trump and the country’s political climate. They were concerned about losing health care insurance without the Affordable Care Act, or watching the environment be destroyed if the United States withdrew from the Paris Agreement. For some, the shared company at the meeting was a refuge.

“As a gay man, as one of the many groups of people he [Trump] or his cabinet members have threatened, I’m scared,” said Royce Hardin, who recently moved to Penobscot from North Carolina with his husband, David Jolly. “I’m looking for people with whom I can feel safe.”

“I can feel my blood pressure rising when I listen to the news,” said Jolly, who was also at the meeting. “I need to figure out what I can do with that anger.”

Figuring out a plan of action was the next step of the conversation. People suggested calling their local legislators, showing up to town meetings, working together to keep each other informed and even running for office themselves.

“I want to get more people active and involved in local issues and show up to Town Council meetings,” said Bucksport resident John Wombacher. “You can only like things on Facebook so much.”

Several people suggested reading “Indivisible: A Practical Guide for Resisting the Trump Agenda,” which was written by former congressional staffers and inspired by many of the strategies used by Tea Party members to put pressure on Congress. The guide recommends keeping in constant contact with elected officials, but without the use of fear tactics such as burning members of Congress in effigy.

“One of the things the guide talks about is that the number of people who were in the Tea Party was really small,” said Wombacher, adding that Hancock County people could have a big political impact too if they “take it to local congressmen and state senators and make a ruckus so that every time they have to do an event in their hometowns and around the state there’s people there asking questions.”

The group rallied behind those ideas, as well as the need for more training.

“How do we know when important votes are coming up?” asked Johanna Johannson of Bucksport. “Or how to call a congressman?”

“I can do a training on that!” said Ann Marshall, of Waldo, from across the room.

The meeting was not just about opposing Trump’s agenda. It was also about reviving healthy political conversation with conservative neighbors.

Some suggested holding town hall debates, and Paul Hansen of Verona Island recommended people consider conservative perspectives by reading the work of columnists such as David Brooks and Kathleen Parker.

“We don’t want to be snide liberals looking down on people,” said Max Corwin, one of the group’s founders.

“It seems to me like the election divided so many people,” Wombacher said. “Maybe we need to look outside party lines, setting up Alamoosook Progressive Alliance as a nonpartisan group.”

The group, for now known as the Alamoosook Progressive Alliance, is organizing a second meeting for new members. More information can be found on the group’s Facebook page or by contacting John Wombacher at 460-0199 or [email protected]