Hancock County Jail log Jan. 23-29

The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between Jan. 23 and 29:

Ashley M. Charpentier, 22, Orrington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Shane L. Kenney, 33, Jonesport, two days for OUI.

Thomas C. LaCrosse, 32, Ellsworth, three counts unlawful drug trafficking.

Amanda L. Griffin, 35, Franklin, operating after suspension, violating conditions of release and unlawful drug possession

Timothy E. Holloway, 31, Franklin, failure to appear.

Matthew J. Lester, 34, Gouldsboro, 10 days for reckless conduct.

Wayne R. Stanley, 42, Tremont, OUI.

Eric F. Warford, 33, Hancock, failure to appear.

Ernest E. Winters, 42, Ellsworth, failure to appear.

Matthew R. Gillis, 24, Hancock, probation revocation.

Gregory R. Ray, 62, Gouldsboro, seven days for OUI.

Matthew C. Milliken, 30, Ellsworth, receiving stolen property.

Curtis F. Lyman, 35, Deer Isle, fugitive from justice.

Robert S. Conley, 69, Ellsworth, seven days for OUI.

Ellis T Martin Jr., 31, Ellsworth, bail violation.

Kevin M. Guptill, 32, Eastbrook, back for court.

Adam L. Hamilton, 34, Dixmont, hold for other agency.

Wayne D. Temple, 31, Township 7, default in payment of fine.

Zachery T. Hall, 20, Prospect, OUI, leaving scene of a property damage accident.

Ryan C. Grindle, 20, Prospect, possession of a suspended or revoked driver’s license.

Bridjit W. Smith, 26, Southwest Harbor, back for court.

Thomas C. Higgins, 57, Toledo, Ohio, four days for OUI.

Timothy R. Sukel, 23, Tremont, drug court sanction.

Patrick C. Betts, 31, seven days for operating while license suspended.

William A. Andrews, 50, Ellsworth, domestic violence assault, obstructing report of a crime.