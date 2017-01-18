Hancock County Jail log Jan. 10-16

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between Jan. 10 and 16:

David E. Dorr, 46, Orland, six months for criminal trespass and two counts of assault.

Larry D. Alexander Jr., 43, Sullivan, failure to appear, default in payment of fine.

Nicholas J. Fernald, 26, Bangor, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Ronald R. Pinkham, 38, Franklin, four months for eluding an officer and operating a motor vehicle as a habitual offender.

Jonathan S. Reif Jr., 28, Brooklin, failure to appear.

Jessica L. Delosa, 24, Southwest Harbor, OUI.

Bruce W. Merchant, 50, Sullivan, disorderly conduct, obstruction of government administration and refusing to submit to arrest.

Zane H. Beesley, 34, Trenton, two days for OUI.

Mallory V. Gommo, 19, Brooklin, bail violation.

Patricia E. Bickford, 37, Winter Harbor, failure to appear.

Jody A. Yeo, 43, Eastbrook, two days for OUI.

Robert T. Hanscome, 25, Bar Harbor, two days for OUI.

Damian J. Spelas, 33, Bucksport, assault, obstructing report of a crime.

Eric J. Anderson, 44, Trenton, seven days for OUI.

Timothy R. Sukel, 23, Tremont, drug court sanction.

Steven T. Bailey, 58, Northeast Harbor, operating a motor vehicle as a habitual offender.

Travis R. Murphy, 33, Southwest Harbor, two days for OUI and unlawful drug possession.

Dakota A. Hatton, 28, Lamoine, two days for violating conditions of release.

Austin J. Kleffman, 28, Trenton, aggravated drug trafficking.

Adryana T. Mazzacco, 27, Veazie, domestic violence assault.

Donald H. Barton III, 36, Ellsworth, violating conditions of release, unlawful furnishing of drugs and failure to comply with sex offender registry.

Lucas H. Bundy, 37, Bar Harbor, OUI.

Frank L. Miller Sr., 51, Gouldsboro, 15 days for OUI.

Michael K. Johnson, 27, Ellsworth, habitual motor vehicle offender.

Aaron E. Herrick, 33, Southwest Harbor, aggravated drug trafficking and domestic violence assault.

Alonzo A. Lindsey, 32, Fletchers Landing, habitual motor vehicle offender, illegal attachment of registration plates.

Miche M. Lymburner, 23, Franklin, seven days for OUI.

Bruce D. Colbeth, 60, Southwest Harbor, two days for OUI.

Jordan T. Lord, 21, Blue Hill, operating after suspension.

Shana C. Tucker, 28, Hancock, theft.

Jessica A. Grindle, 36, Sedgwick, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Jamie S. Matlack, 43, Sedgwick, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.