Hancock County Jail log Dec. 27 – Jan. 2

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between Dec. 27 and Jan. 2:

Mallory V. Gommo, 19, Brooklin, bail violation, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

James G. Richardson, 30, Ellsworth, domestic violence assault.

Tyler W. Cousins, 30, Deer Isle, criminal mischief.

Melissa L. Parent, 49, Sullivan, warrant failure to pay fine.

Derek J. LeConte, 36, Gouldsboro, probation violation.

Douglas R. Hansen, 31, Deer Isle, 14 days for failure to pay/file income taxes.

Michael B. Brown, 40, Deer Isle, four months for unlawful drug trafficking.

Timothy J. Treadwell II, 27, Bass Harbor, 90 days for operating a motor vehicle as a habitual offender.

Cameron J. Lynch, 27, Stonington, three days for OUI.

Damien E.V. Rumery, 23, Gouldsboro, six months for gross sexual assault and sexual abuse of a minor.

Sheldon B. Alley, 32, Jonesport, six months for two counts of criminal forfeiture.

Ryan B. Leith, 35, Bangor, back for court.

Tiffany A. Cobb, 33, Bangor, hold for other agency.

Zane A. Wetzel, 31, Easton, hold for other agency.

David W. Tonini, 50, Hall Quarry, hold for other agency.

David L. Magoon Jr., 54, Osborn, failure to appear.

Derek C. Senter, 33, Clifton, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Stephen J. Hinkel, 38, Hancock, OUI, assault.