Hancock County Jail log

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between Dec. 20 and 25:

Sean W. Waltz, 33, Hampden, failure to appear.

Laura M. Bates, 57, Ellsworth, two days for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Jennifer A. Moon, 27, Surry, drug court sanction.

Keith J. Madore, 53, Trenton, drug court sanction.

William P. Dressel, 31, Ellsworth, revocation of post-conviction bail.

Richard D. Magoon, 28, Osborn, drug court sanction.

Andrew J. Dicesare, 29, Orrington, arson.

Jesse J. Langley, 38, Greenbush, burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, criminal mischief, criminal trespass.

David C. Noble, 36, Dedham, violating protection order, violating bail condition.

James T. Farley, 29, Orland, four counts failure to appear.

Adam D. Ropp, 36, Bar Harbor, two days for OUI.

Kevin T. Reed, 49, Ellsworth, failure to pay fine.

Christopher A. Robertson, 55, Otis, criminal restraint, domestic violence assault.

Darrell A. Thurston, 46, Otis, eluding an officer, operating as a habitual motor vehicle offender, aggravated drug trafficking.

Ashley S. Bragg, 28, Fletchers Landing, failure to appear.

Caleb A. Heanssler, 22, Deer Isle, OUI.

Ethan P. Scott, 18, Ellsworth, burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Richard L. Greenleaf Sr., 59, Tremont, OUI.

Clinton J. Weed, 51, Sedgwick, failure to appear.

Paul M. Turgeon, 47, Augusta, OUI.

Michael B. Rock, 68, Franklin, OUI.

Christopher S. Newcomb, 41, Bucksport, operating after suspension and two counts of failure to appear.

Nicholas T. Alley, 28, Bar Harbor, bail violation.