Hancock County Jail log

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between Dec. 14 and 19:

Shane L. Kenney, 38, of Jonesport, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Roman C. Cook, 25, Swan’s Island, probation revocation.

Roberta L. Lynk, 45, Otis, unlawful drug trafficking, unlawful drug possession, trafficking in prison contraband.

Michael S. Ireland, 52, Ellsworth, criminal trespass.

Peter W. Chiumiento Jr., 26, Hancock, burglary, theft and criminal mischief.

Edgar L. Pung, 54, Franklin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Shawn P. Murphy, 30, Ellsworth, 10 days for driving to endanger.

Steve G.E. Osnoe, 58, Surry, three days for disorderly conduct and bail violation.

Jeffrey M. Durand, 23, Castine, five days for OUI.

Richard J. Newbury III, 32, Blue Hill, operating as a habitual motor vehicle offender.

Nathan W. Young, 54, Bar Harbor, OUI.

Joseph L. McNeill, 30, Steuben, aggravated OUI, operating after suspension.