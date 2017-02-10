Hancock County Food Drive begins March 1

ELLSWORTH — The 2017 Hancock County Food, a month-long, countywide effort to collect food and funds, kicks off March 1.

The drive will benefit various food pantries, community meal sites and school food programs across Hancock County. In 2016, the food drive generated enough money and food items to provide nearly 12,500 meals for families and individuals in need.

This year, Healthy Acadia hopes to do even more. The public health organization is seeking additional businesses, nonprofits, schools, churches and other organizations to serve as sponsors and collection sites for the 2017 food drive.

Contact Emily at 667-7171 or emily@healthyacadia.org for more information about how your business or organization can support the 2017 Hancock County Food Drive.

Friends & Family Market, located at 390 State St. in Ellsworth, will host the kickoff event for drive on Saturday, March 4, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. They will be offering special deals to shoppers who donate to the food drive during the event.

The Hancock County Food Drive is organized in partnership with Healthy Acadia, the Maine Community Foundation and the University of Maine Cooperative Extension, and sponsored in large part by United Way of Eastern Maine, Star 97.7 and the Maine Coast Mall.

Complete information about the Hancock County Food Drive can be found at www.healthyacadia.org, including ways to donate, a list of benefiting organizations and official collection sites and sponsors.