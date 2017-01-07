Hancock County Court Sept.1 to Oct. 31

The following cases were heard in Hancock County Court, according to official records:

Sept.1 to Oct. 31

Edie Herbest, 40, Corinth. Criminal mischief at Sullivan, March 6, 2012. $200. Restitution $546.45.

Joshua A. Smith, 33, Milford. Robbery at Trenton, Aug. 14, 2013. Department of Corrections 15 months. Probation partially revoked, probation continued. Restitution $182. Stealing drugs at Trenton, Aug. 14, 2013. Department of Corrections two years.

Ezra J. Brady, 25, Monticello. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Ellsworth, Oct. 17, 2013. Probation partially revoked.

Dusten R. Phippen, 26, Bernard. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Tremont, Oct. 27, 2013. No sentence imposed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Southwest Harbor, priors. Feb. 6, 2016. Department of Corrections three years six months, all but 88 days suspended. Probation two years. Restitution $600. Forgery at Southwest Harbor, Feb. 6, 2016. Dismissed.

John E. Sasso, 21, Levant. Operating while license suspended or revoked-OUI at Ellsworth, March 28, 2014. $600. Jail seven days.

Latasha E. Schaffer, 20, Greenbush. Domestic violence assault at Trenton, April, 29, 2014. Jail seven days. Assault at Trenton, April 29, 2014. $300. Jail seven days.

Jason Robbins, 25, Ellsworth. Sexual abuse of minor at Ellsworth, Aug. 25, 2014. Probation partially revoked.

Samantha J. Polchies, 27, Gouldsboro. Unlawful trafficking in schedule drugs at Gouldsboro, Aug. 28, 2014. Department of Corrections nine months one day. Probation revoked. Probation continued.

John E. Gordon III, 27, Hancock. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Ellsworth, Oct. 14, 2014. $400. Department of Corrections 12 months. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, April 30, 2016. Jail 30 days. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Oct. 2, 2016. Jail 30 days.

Kevin Wright, 56, Onsted, Mich. Unlawful use of migratory game birds-hunt at Trenton, Nov. 28, 2014. $100.

Paul E. Colbeth, 37, Sorrento/Bass Harbor. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Hancock, Jan. 15, 2015. Jail four years, all but nine months suspended. Probation three years. Restitution $490. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Hancock, Jan. 13, 2015. Jail nine months. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Eastbrook, Jan. 15, 2015. Jail nine months. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Northeast Harbor, Jan. 15, 2015. Jail nine months. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Hancock, Jan. 15, 2015, prior. $250. Violating condition of release at Sorrento, Oct. 15, 2015. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, April 28, 2016. Dismissed.

Joshua D. Wilbur, 31, Ellsworth. Operating under the influence at Ellsworth, Feb. 2, 2014. $500. Jail 10 days. License suspended 150 days. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Bar Harbor, July 1. 2016, prior. Jail two days. Violating condition of release at Bar Harbor, July 1, 2016. $250.

Howard H. Frye, 53, Milford. Goss sexual assault at Dedham, Feb. 10, 2015. Not guilty. Assault at Dedham, Feb. 10, 2015. Not guilty.

Joy L. Levesque, 42, Southwest Harbor. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Bar Harbor, March 4, 2015. $400. Department of Corrections 15 months. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, March 9, 2015. Department of Corrections 30 days.

Terrence E. Pinkham, 60, Ellsworth. Theft by misapplication of property, Sept. 1, 2013. Dismissed.

Matthew James Lester, 34, Gouldsboro. Reckless conduct at Prospect Harbor, May 3, 2015. $250. Jail 10 days. Criminal threatening with dangerous weapon at Prospect Harbor, May 3, 2015. Dismissed. Criminal mischief at Gouldsboro, May 3, 2015. Guilty. No additional information provided.

Nicholas D. Cumberland, 23, Weymouth, Mass. Burglary at Bar Harbor, May 10, 2015. Dismissed. Criminal mischief at Bar Harbor, May 10, 2015. $1,500. Jail two days.

Roland E. Phippen, 48, Southwest Harbor. Theft by deception at Southwest Harbor, May 7, 2011. Dismissed. Making false statement-unemployment fraud at Southwest Harbor, May 7, 2011. Dismissed. Theft by deception at Southwest Harbor, May 7, 2011. $1,000.

Laura Kristine Keating, 30, Whitesboro, N.Y. OUI (Alcohol)-no test at Bar Harbor, June 14, 2015. Dismissed. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force at Bar Harbor June 14, 2015. Dismissed. Refusing to sign uniform summons complaint at Bar Harbor, June 14, 2015. Dismissed.

Alise Marshall, 25, Waltham. Protective order from harassment violation at Ellsworth, June 8, 2015. $150. Violation of protection order at Ellsworth, June 19, 2015. Dismissed. Violating protection from abuse order at Ellsworth, June 12. Dismissed. Violating protection from abuse order at Ellsworth, June 18. Dismissed.

Casey T. Henderson, 44, Trenton. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Trenton, April 30, 2015. $400. Jail two years, all but 90 days suspended. Probation two years. Restitution $120.

Joshua T. Sargent, 19, Lamoine. Assault at Ellsworth, June 16, 2015. Dismissed. Criminal threatening at Ellsworth, June 16, 2015. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Ellsworth, June 16, 2015. $500.

Robert M. Machanic, 33, Bar Harbor. Criminal mischief at Bar Harbor, July 5, 2015. Guilty. No additional information provided. Assault at Ellsworth, Jan. 4, 2016. Guilty. No additional information provided. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Jan. 4, 2016. Guilty. No additional information provided.

Randy J. Grindle, 29, Bucksport. Harassment at Bucksport, July 23, 2015. $100.

Matthew J. Lafountain, 32, Lamoine. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop at Ellsworth, Aug. 28, 2015. Jail five days.

Heather Lynn Little, 30, Edgewater, Md. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, Aug. 27, 2015. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Michael K. Robbins, 35, Hancock. Aggravated trafficking of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, Sept 2, 2015. No additional information provided.

Karen Grant Tolman, 45, Gray. Assault at Ellsworth, Oct. 9, 2015. Disorderly conduct, fighting at Ellsworth, Sept. 2, 2016. $200.

Kody L. Bunker, 24, Bucksport. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Blue Hill, Sept. 5, 2015. $600.

Wayne D. Hanscom Jr., 24, Verona Island. OUI (Alcohol) at Orland, Oct. 24, 2015, one prior. $700. Jail seven days. License suspended three years. Operating while license suspended or revoked _OUI at Orland, Oct. 24, 2015. Dismissed. Operate vehicle without license at Orland, Oct. 24, 2015. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Orland, June 13, 2016. Jail two days. Operating while license suspended or revoked no town listed, June 13, 2016. $250. Operate vehicle without license no town listed, June 13, 2016. Dismissed.

William M. Hanscom, 53, Bar Harbor. Illegal possession of firearm at Bar Harbor, Sept. 27, 2015. $500.

Micah P. McGillicuddy, 28, Houlton. Aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs at Ellsworth, Oct. 27, 2015. Department of Corrections 10 years, all but four years suspended. Probation four years. Restitution $3,255.13. Unlawful possession of methamphetamine at Ellsworth, Feb. 16, 2016. $400. Department of Corrections two years.

Catherine L. Austin, 50, Seal Harbor. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, Dec. 1, 2015. $500. Jail two days. License suspended 150 days.

Shannon N. Gray, 33, Deer Isle. Aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs at Deer Isle, Dec. 28, 2015. Dismissed. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Deer Isle, Dec. 28, 2015. $400. Jail five years, all but six months suspended. Probation three years. Restitution $390.

Jeffrey Mark Durand, 23, Castine. OUI (Alcohol) at Blue Hill, Jan. 3, 2016, one prior. $700. Jail seven days. License suspended three years.

Richard E. Closson, 54, Mount Desert. Domestic violence criminal threatening at Southwest Harbor, Jan. 5, 2016. Dismissed. Domestic violence terrorizing at Southwest Harbor, Jan. 5, 2016. Dismissed. Harassment by telephone at Southwest Harbor, Jan. 5, 2016. $500.

Peter Mathieson, 68, Palermo. Driving to endanger at Bar Harbor, Nov. 20, 2015. Dismissed. Failing to stop for officer at Bar Harbor, Nov. 20, 2015. $200.

Austin Kleffman, 28, Trenton. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Trenton, Dec. 2, 2015. $500. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, Jan. 16, 2016, prior. $500. Susp. $500. Jail seven days. Permitting unlawful use at Dedham, Jan. 7, 2016. Jail five days. Aggravated forgery at Dedham, Jan. 7, 2016. Dismissed. Forgery at Dedham, Jan. 7, 2016. Jail five days. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Trenton, March 28, 2016, prior. $500. Susp. $500. Jail 10 days. Failing to notify of motor vehicle accident at Trenton, March 28, 2016. Jail 10 days. Violating condition of release at Trenton, July 19, 2016. Jail 20 days. Operate while license suspended or revoked at Trenton, July 19, prior. $500. Susp. $500. Jail 20 days.

Lacey L. Abraham, 34, Sullivan. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Ellsworth, Jan. 24, 2016. $100.

Jason A. Moody, 43, Southwest Harbor. Domestic violence assault at Southwest Harbor, Feb. 6, 2016. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Southwest Harbor, Feb. 6, 2016. $150. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Southwest Harbor, Feb. 6, 2016. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Southwest Harbor, Aug. 13, 2016.

William Comtois, 23, Orland. Aggravated cruelty to animals at Bucksport, Dec. 26, 2015. Not guilty.

Maria L. Lockhart, 23, Sullivan. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Dec. 26, 2015. $100. OUI (Alcohol) at Hancock, April 3, 2016. $1,000. License suspended 150 days. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, April 3, 2016. $100.

Ian Orchard, 43, Stonington. OUI (Alcohol)–no test at Orland Feb. 17, 2016, one prior. $700. Jail seven days. License suspended three years. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force at Orland, Feb. 17, 2016. Jail seven days.

Kendall E. Bray, 25, Stonington. OUI (Alcohol) at Deer Isle, March 6, 2016. Dismissed. Driving to endanger at Sedgwick, March 6, 2016. $575. License suspended 30 days. Use of drug paraphernalia at Sedgwick, March 6, 2016. Dismissed.

Wayne Clark II, 56, Monroe. OUI (Alcohol) at Blue Hill, March 15, 2016. Dismissed. Criminal trespass at Blue Hill, March 15, 2016. Dismissed. Driving to endanger at East Blue Hill, March 15, 2016. $575. License suspended 30 days.

Rebekah Dunbar Battis, 37, Franklin. OUI (Drug or Combo) at Hancock, March 14, 2016. $500. License suspended 150 days. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Hancock, March 14, 2016. $400.

Daniel J. Lindsey, 37, Ellsworth. Theft by deception at Blue Hill, Oct. 31, 2015. Department of Corrections 292 days. Restitution $2,783.10.

Steven Emil Richardson Jr., 47, South Thomaston. Assault at Orland, March 22, 2016. Dismissed. Criminal threatening at Orland, March 22, 2016. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, fighting at Orland, March 22, 2016. Guilty. No additional information provided.

Robert Lynn Royce Sr., 69, Hope. Assault at Orland, March 22, 2016. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, fighting at Orland, March 22, 2016. Guilty. No additional information provided.

Cheryl A. Carter, 52, Penobscot. OUI (Alcohol) at Orland, March 18, 2016. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Zackary Odell, 20, Stonington. Burglary at Stonington, Oct. 23, 2015. Guilty. No additional information provided. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Stonington, Oct. 23, 2015. Guilty. No additional information provided. Criminal trespass at Stonington, Oct. 23, 2015. Guilty. No additional information provided.

Scott Haslam, 30, Eastbrook. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Jan. 5, 2016. Department of Corrections three years. Probation two years. Restitution $3,316.60. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at T16-MD, Jan. 17, 2016. Department of Corrections four years, all but four months suspended. Probation three years. Restitution $2,500. Burglary at T16-MD, Jan. 17, 2016. Department of Corrections three years, all suspended. Probation two years. Restitution $2,500. Criminal trespass at T16-MD, Jan. 17, 2016. Dismissed.

Kendrick L. Beal, 33, Lamoine. Unlawful possession of hydromorphone at Lamoine, March 31, 2016. Dismissed. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Lamoine, March 31, 2016. $400.

Joseph Lee McNeill, 30, Steuben/Cherryfield. OUI (Alcohol) at Ellsworth, April 6, 2016, one prior. $700. Jail seven days. License suspended three years. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, April 6, 2016. $250. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Ellsworth, April 6, 2016. Dismissed.

Darin E. Leach, 52, Blue Hill. Operating after habitual offender revocation at Blue Hill, April 9, 2016. Operating vehicle without license at Blue Hill, April 9, 2016. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Orland, June 18, 2016. Dismissed.

Wesley Hamor, 35, Bar Harbor. Operate while license suspended or revoked at Bar Harbor, March 15, 2016, prior. Permitting attachment of false plates at Bar Harbor, March 15, 2016. $100.

James L. Leach, 28, Surry. Operate after habitual offender revocation at Ellsworth, March 12, 2016, prior. $1,000. Jail six months.

Patricia L. Schimpf, 29, Bar Harbor. OUI (Alcohol) at Ellsworth, April 12, 2016, one prior. $700. Jail 10 days. License suspended three years.

Roger A. Grego, 28, Deer Isle. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Deer Isle, Dec. 17, 2015. $400. Jail three years, all but six months suspended. Probation three years. Restitution $620. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Stonington, Nov. 19, 2015. Dismissed. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Stonington, Nov. 19, 2015. $400. Jail three years, all but six months suspended.

Becky Osgood, 59, Ellsworth. OUI (Alcohol) at Surry, April 20, 2016. $500. Jail two days. License suspended 150 days.

Lori Stratton Jones, 55, Mount Desert. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, April 17, 2016.Dismissed.

David Bowers, 60, Dayton. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, April 18, 2016. $500. License suspended 150 days. Operating vehicle without license-conditions/restrictions at Bar Harbor, April 18, 2016. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, June 15, 2016. $250.

Timothy J. Stitham, 49, Dedham. Aggravated assault at Dedham, April 21, 2016. No additional information provided. Domestic violence assault at Dedham, priors DV. No additional information provided. Violating condition of release at Dedham, April 21, 2016. No additional information provided.

Joshua Lapointe, 26, Brewer. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, April 22, 2016. Jail 48 hours. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, April 22, 2016. $250. Motor vehicle speeding: 30+ MPH over speed limit no town listed, April 22, 2016. $500.

Taylor Ann McDevitt, 27, Bernard. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, March 30, 2016. $250.

John Joseph Chruscielski, 49, Northeast Harbor. OUI (Alcohol) at Northeast Harbor, April 23, 2016, one prior. $700. Androscoggin County Jail 10 days. License suspended three years.

Charles Adams, 49, Holden. Criminal threatening at Dedham, March 27. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Dedham, March 27, 2016. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Dedham, March 27, 2016. $500.

Todd R. Hoglund, 52, Franklin. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Amherst, Feb. 27, 2016. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Amherst, Feb. 27, 2016. $200. Jail two days.

George Rumill, 34, Bar Harbor. Domestic violence assault at Bar Harbor, April 26, 2016. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Bar Harbor, April 26, 2016. $500.

Sara Patterson, 33, Bar Harbor. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, April 29, 2016. $500. Jail two days. License suspended 150 days. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, May 6, 2016. $500. Jail five days. License suspended 150 days. Violating condition of release at Bar Harbor, May 6, 2016. Jail five days. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Bar Harbor, May 6, 2016. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Bar Harbor, May 6, 2016. Jail two days.

Damon A. Urban, 46, Blue Hill. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, March 18, 2016, one prior. $750.

Samantha E. Rancourt, 38, Searsport. Assault at Bucksport, May 7, 2016. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Bucksport, Jan. 5, 2016. Dismissed. Refusing to sign criminal summons at Bucksport, Jan. 5, 2016. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Bucksport, Sept. 22, 2016. Unconditional discharge.

Ethan Clark, 20, Blue Hill. Aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs at Sedgwick, April 16, 2016. Dismissed. Aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs at Sedgwick, April 16, 2016. Dismissed. Aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs at Sedgwick, April 16, 2016. Dismissed. Unlawful furnishing scheduled drug at Sedgwick, April 16, 2016. Jail nine months, all suspended. Probation one year.

Derrik E. Kenney, 22, Stockton Springs. Criminal threatening at Orland, May 15, 2016. Jail two days. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Orland, May 15, 2016. Dismissed. Indecent conduct at Orland, May 15, 2016. Dismissed. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop at Orland, May 15, 2016. Jail two days. Failing to provide correct name, address, DOB at Orland, May 15, 2016. Dismissed.

Carl C. Carter, 48, Otter Creek. OUI (Alcohol) at Mount Desert, May 18, 2016. $500. Jail three days. Licenses suspended 150 days. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Mount Desert, May 18, 2016. Dismissed. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Mount Desert, May 18, 2016. Dismissed.

Sarah Smith, 20, Bucksport. OUI (Alcohol) at Orland, May 22, 2016. $500. License suspended 150 days. Operating vehicle without license-conditions/restrictions at Orland, May 22, 2016. Dismissed. Minor consuming liquor at Orland, May 22, 2016. Dismissed.

Shane Mclain Sr., 51, Steuben. Exceeding elver fishing quota at Ellsworth, May 9, 2016. $2,000.

Carole Cunningham, 40, Clifton. Operating after habitual offender revocation at Hancock, April 18, 2016. $500. Jail 30 days. Operating vehicle without license at Hancock, April 18, 2016. Dismissed.

Sarah Bunker, 42, Otis. OUI (Alcohol) at Otis, March 31, 2016, one prior. $700. Lincoln County jail 10 days. License suspended three years. Registration suspended.

Cody Lee Newenham, 23, Gouldsboro. Assault at Gouldsboro, April 10, 2016. $450.

Russell G. Field III, 45, Bucksport. Out of door burning violation at Bucksport, April 10, 2016. Guilty. No additional information provided.

Maura Thornton, 36, Winston Salem, N.C. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, May 30, 2016. $1,000. License suspended 150 days.

Mary Beth Brogan, 51, Miramar, Fla. OUI (Alcohol)-no test at Bar Harbor, May 29, 2016. Dismissed.

Justin Gibson, 38, Trenton. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, May 23, 2016, prior. $500. Attaching false plates at Ellsworth, May 23, 2016. $250.

Richard A. Tibbetts, 65, Oxford. Domestic Violence reckless conduct at Bar Harbor, May 28, 2016. Dismissed. Reckless conduct at Bar Harbor, May 28, 2016. $850. Driving to endanger at Bar Harbor, May 28, 2016. Dismissed.

Timothy J. Treadwell Jr., 27, Bass Harbor. Operating after habitual offender revocation at Ellsworth, June 1, 2016.

Gary L. Porter, 60, Monroe. OUI (Alcohol) at Ellsworth, June 3, 2016. $850. License suspended 150 days.

James L. Malloy, 33, Birch Harbor. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, June 3, 2016. $400. Restitution $240. Violating condition of release at Gouldsboro, June 12, 2016. Dismissed.

Jared S. Buxton, 31, Stonington. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, June 4, 2016. $500. Jail two days. License suspended 150 days. Operating while license suspended or revoked-OUI at Stonington, Aug. 19, 2016. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Stonington, Aug. 19, 2016. Jail two days.

John M. Garcia Sr., 59, Hulls Cove. Passing stopped school bus at Bar Harbor, May 30, 2016. Dismissed.

Joshua Starbird, 29, Trenton. Theft of services at Ellsworth, May 7, 2016. $250. Restitution $52.11. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Trenton, Sept. 1, 2016. $350.

Steven Fuegen, 49, Hamden, Conn./Providence, R.I. Violating condition of release at Bar Harbor, June 13, 2016. Dismissed. Domestic violence assault at Bar Harbor, June 12, 2016. Dismissed. Obstructing report of crime at Bar Harbor, June 12, 2016. Dismissed. Domestic violence assault at Bar Harbor, June 12, 2016. Dismissed. Obstructing report of crime at Bar Harbor, June 12, 2016. Dismissed.

Ryan Robbins, 20, Bangor. Assault at Amherst, June 11, 2016. Dismissed. Assault at Amherst, June 11, 2016. $300. Assault at Amherst, June 11, 2016. Dismissed. Assault at Amherst June 11, 2016. $300. Criminal threatening with dangerous weapon at Amherst, June 11, 2016. Dismissed. Criminal threatening at Amherst, June 11, 2016. Dismissed.

Scott M. Beaudreault, 33, Bar Harbor. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, April 23, 2016, one prior. $700. Jail seven days. License suspended three years. Registration suspended.

William J. Robichaud, 33, Trenton. Endangering the welfare of a child at Ellsworth, April 22, 2016. Jail two days.

Matthew G. Taylor, 33, Hampden. OUI (Alcohol) at Ellsworth, June 15, 2016. $500. Jail 48 hours. License suspended 150 days.

William P. Dressel, 31, Lamoine. Burglary at Ellsworth, May 29, 2016. Dismissed.

Shana C. Tucker, 28, Hancock. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, June 4, 2016. $300.

Sierra V. Grendell, 25, Trenton. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, June 14, 2016. $400. Jail 48 hours. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, June 14, 2016. $400. Susp. $400.

Veronica Breceda Harris, 44, Bar Harbor. Harassment at Ellsworth, June 18, 2016. Dismissed.

Timothy W. Wedge, 21, Trenton. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, June 19, 2016, one prior. $500.

Kenneth E. Farrin, 51, Orland. OUI (Alcohol) at Gouldsboro, June 18, 2016, one prior. $750. License suspended 150 days.

Timothy J. Stanley, 23, Hancock. Burglary at Hancock, June 21, 2016. Dismissed. Aggravated criminal trespass at Hancock, June 21, 2016. Dismissed. Domestic violence reckless conduct at Hancock, June 21, 2016. Dismissed. Domestic violence criminal threatening at Hancock, June 21, 2016. Dismissed. Domestic violence terrorizing at Hancock, June 21, 2016. Jail five months 20 days. Probation revoked. Criminal threatening at Hancock, June 21, 2016. Jail 10 days. Criminal mischief at Hancock, June 21, 2016. Jail 10 days. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Hancock, June 21, 2016. $250. Violating condition of release at Brooksville, July 4, 2016. Jail two days.

Shane K. Murray, 41, Trenton. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Verona Island, May 15, 2016. $400. Jail 24 hours. Violating condition of release at Verona Island, May 15, 2016. $500. Jail 24 hours. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Verona, May 15, 2016. Dismissed.

Tiffany Leadbetter, 24, Veazie. OUI (Alcohol) at Ellsworth, one prior. $500. Androscoggin County Jail 14 days. License suspended 150 days. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, June 27, 2016. Jail 48 hours.

Wade Lawonn, 51, Ellsworth. Criminal mischief at Ellsworth, March 1, 2016. Jail two days. Restitution $167.15.

Mayellen Webb, 50, Ellsworth. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, June 3, 2016. $500.

John E. Arrington, 46, Berkeley, W.Va. Obstructing report of crime at Otis, July 2, 2016. Jail 30 days. Restitution $467.60.

James A. Day, 22, Ellsworth. Criminal threatening with dangerous weapon at Bar Harbor, July 1, 2016. Dismissed. Obstructing government administration at Bar Harbor, July 1, 2016. Dismissed.

Thomas A. McIntire, 35, Southwest Harbor. OUI (Alcohol) at Southwest Harbor, July 4, 2016. $500. Jail five days. License suspended 150 days. Criminal mischief at Southwest Harbor, July 4, 2016. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Southwest Harbor, July 4, 2016. Jail 48 hours. Failing to notify of motor vehicle accident at Southwest Harbor, July 4, 2016. Dismissed. OUI (Alcohol) at Mount Desert, July 3, 2016. $650. License suspended 150 days.

Jose Ignacio Andino, 26, Meriden, Conn. Theft by receiving stolen property at Ellsworth, July 4, 2016. Dismissed.

Shelby M. Freilino, 25, Bucksport. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Bucksport, May 8, 2016. $250.

Vernon Shay III, 26, Gouldsboro. Operating while license suspended or revoked-OUI at Gouldsboro, July 7, 2016. Dismissed. Violation condition of release at Gouldsboro, July 7, 2016. $500.

Troy Daniel Higgins, 42, Franklin. Operating after habitual offender revocation at Sullivan, July 7, 2016. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Sullivan, July 7, 2016. Jail 20 days. Operating vehicle without license at Sullivan, July 7, 2016. Jail 20 days.

Tyonek F. Thurlow, 27, Trenton. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Orland, July 6, 2016. $250.

Elizabeth A. Cicoro, 22, Trenton. Operate vehicle without license at Ellsworth, May 25, 2016. Guilty. No additional information provided.

Kristin Thom, 47, Bucksport. Failure to register vehicle at Bucksport, June 20, 2016. No additional information provided.

Aaron C. Dyer, 31, Presque Isle. Operate after habitual offender revocation at Bar Harbor, prior. $1,000. Jail six months. OUI(Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, July 12, 2016. $500. Jail 10 days. License suspended 150 days.

Gary W. Paine, 45, Mariaville. OUI (Alcohol)-no test at Ellsworth, June 2, 2016, one prior. Guilty. No additional information provided. OUI (Alcohol) at Ellsworth, June 2, 2016, one prior. Dismissed.

Allison Jane Donovan, 38, Somerville, Mass. OUI (Alcohol) at Southwest Harbor, July 10, 2016. $1,000. License suspended 150 days.

Matthew A. Foster, 37, Deer Isle. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Mariaville, June 16, 2016. $400. Possession of hypodermic apparatuses at Mariaville, June 16, 2016. $350. Use of drug paraphernalia at Mariaville, June 16, 2016. Dismissed.

Amanda Bragg, 29, Ellsworth. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, June 16, 2016. Jail 15 days. Restitution $44.84.

Eben M. Allen, 37, Sedgwick. Domestic violence assault at Sedgwick, July 14, 2016. Dismissed.

Douglas J. Gray, 25, Hancock. Criminal trespass at Ellsworth, July 16, 2016. $350.

James E. Parent, 73, Orrington. OUI (Alcohol) at Bucksport, July 17, 2016. $650. License suspended 150 days.

Heather D. Jones, 31, Kenduskeag. Failing to make oral or written accident report at Orland, June 24, 2016.

Carl A. Burch, 45, Bucksport. Attaching false plates at Orland, July 5, 2016. Dismissed. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Orland, July 5, 2016. $400.

Pehry McLellan, 23, Penobscot. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Penobscot, June 21, 2016, prior. $500.

Tiffany Martinez, 29, Portland. Motor vehicle speeding: 30+ MPH over speed limit at Aurora, May 30, 2016. $450.

David C. Renwick, 34, Birch Harbor. Operating vehicle without license at Birch Harbor, June 26, 2016. $100.

Eric Wilkinson, 51, Ellsworth. OUI (Alcohol) at Sullivan, July 21, 2016. $500. Jail two days. License suspended 150 days. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, June 10, 2016. $250. Jail two days. Attaching false plates at Ellsworth, June 10, 2016. Dismissed.

Wayne D. Hanscom, 45, Verona Island. Domestic violence assault at Verona Island, July 24, 2016. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place at Verona Island, July 24, 2016. $150.

Jason Dyer, 32, Jonesport. OUI (Alcohol) at Amherst, May 20, 2016. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Darrell Thurston, 46, Tremont. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Tremont, June 24, 2016. Jail five days.

James K. Hall, 26, Orland. Operating without license-conditions/restrictions at Orland, June 11, 2016. $100.

Brian E. Lane III, 31, Eastbrook. OUI (Alcohol) at Eastbrook, July 24, 2016. $500. Jail two days. License suspended 150 days.

Jeffrey A. Long, 35, Hancock. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, July 25, 2016. $500. Jail one day. Display suspended drivers lic at Ellsworth, July 25, 2016. Jail one day.

Jason Van Tong, 24, Savannah, Ga. Operating vehicle without license at Ellsworth, July 23, 2016. $150. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Ellsworth, July 23, 2016. $350. Use of drug paraphernalia at Ellsworth, July 23, 2016. $300.

Cody James Robinson, 24, Harrington. OUI (Alcohol) at Trenton, July 31, 2016. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Deborah A. Grant, 58, Prospect Harbor. OUI (Alcohol) at Ellsworth, July 29, 2016. $500. License suspended 150 days.

John Yang, 39, Middleborough, Mass. Domestic violence assault at Bar Harbor, Aug. 1, 2016. Dismissed. Criminal mischief at Bar Harbor, Aug. 1, 2016. Dismissed.

Jonathan A. Cornellier, 27, Bar Harbor. OUI (Drug or combo) at Bar Harbor, July 30, 2016. Dismissed.

James Field, 28, St. Albans. Operating vehicle without license at Bar Harbor, July 31, 2016. $150.

Shaun R. Petersen, 38, Columbia, N.J. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, July 31, 2016. Dismissed.

Codee L. Reed, 23, Ellsworth. Motor vehicle speeding: 30 MPH over speed limit at Ellsworth, July 28, 2016. Dismissed.

Edward L. Hutchinson, 58, Bangor. Fishing for or taking shellfish from closed area at Bar Harbor, July 12, 2016. $300.

Amanda Spicer, 30, Wiscasset. Failure to register vehicle at Bucksport, July 13, 2016. $100.

Jennifer G. Thurston, 24, Tremont. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Tremont, Aug. 4, 2016. $400. Violating condition of release at Tremont, Aug. 4, 2016. Jail 30 days.

Christopher Berry, 39, Franklin. OUI (Alcohol) at Franklin, Aug. 7, 2016, two priors. $1,00. Jail 30 days. License suspended three years. Operating vehicle without license-conditions/restrictions at Franklin, Aug. 7, 2016. Dismissed. Failing to stop for officer at Franklin, Aug. 7, 2016. Jail 30 days. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force at Franklin, Aug. 7, 2016. Jail 30 days.

Lonnie C. Watts, 53, Bar Harbor. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, July 6, 2016. $500. Jail two days. License suspended 150 days.

John M. Foster, 39, Ellsworth. Harassment by telephone at Ellsworth, July 16, 2016. Jail two days. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Aug. 16, 2016. Jail two days. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Sept. 18, 2016. Dismissed. False public alarm or report at Ellsworth, Sept. 21, 2016. Jail 30 days. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Sept. 21, 2016. Jail 15 days. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Oct. 11, 2016. Jail 30 days. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Oct. 11, 2016. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Oct. 11, 2016. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Oct. 11, 2016. Dismissed.

Angel M. Lopez, 31, Edison, N.J. Operating vehicle without license at Bar Harbor, July 22, 2016. $150.

Timothy S. Fogg, 26, Dover-Foxcroft. Operating while license suspended or revoked-OUI at Ellsworth, July 28, 2016. $600. Jail seven days. License suspended 365 days.

Patrick D. Nevells, 46, Ellsworth. Aggravated criminal mischief at Ellsworth, Aug. 9, 2016. Jail nine months.

Jennifer A. Grant, 28, Cherryfield. Failing to report at Ellsworth, June 20, 2016. Jail four days.

Matthew W. Billings, 28, Deer Isle. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Deer Isle, Aug. 12, 2016. $250. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Stonington, July 23, 2016. $250.

Justin D. Bulley, 23, Bar Harbor. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Bar Harbor, Aug. 18, 2016. Jail 112 days. Violating condition of release at Bar Harbor, Aug. 18, 2016. Guilty. No additional information provided. Violating condition of release at Bar Harbor, Aug. 18, 2016. Guilty. No additional information provided. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Mount Desert, Sept. 8, 2016. Jail 48 hours. Restitution $9.23. Violating condition or release at Mount Desert, Sept. 8, 2016. Jail 48 hours. Domestic violence assault at Ellsworth, Sept. 15, 2016. Dismissed. Violation condition of release at Ellsworth, Sept. 15. Jail eight days. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Ellsworth, Sept. 15, 2016. Jail eight days.

Albert Hiram Dow Jr., 53, Ellsworth. OUI (Alcohol) at Ellsworth, Aug. 17, 2016. $500. Jail two days. License suspended 150 days.

Gil M. Lewis, 55, Dedham. OUI (Alcohol) at Dedham, Aug. 20, 2016. $500.

Nathan S. McCarty, 26, Milford. Fishing without valid license at Ellsworth, Aug. 17, 2016. $100.

Audrey Y. Pinchuk, 49, Framingham, Mass. Fishing without valid license at Ellsworth, Aug. 21, 2016. $100.

Jordan M. Garland, 18, Ellsworth. Cruelty to animals at Ellsworth, July 22, 2016. $250.

Robin C. Carter, 21, Sorrento. Attaching false plates at Ellsworth, Aug. 5, 2016. $200.

Josif Blashkevich, 56, Brooklin, Mass. Fishing without valid license at Ellsworth, Aug. 21, 2016. $100.

Marc J. Bernier, 33, Gouldsboro. Attaching false plates at Gouldsboro, July 16, 2016. $100.

Benjamin Follette, 24, Prospect Harbor. Refusing to sign violation summons at Gouldsboro, Aug. 2, 2016.

Jesse L. Thurston, 26, Bar Harbor. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Brooksville, July 18, 2016, prior. Dismissed.

Sararose B. French, 18, Blue Hill. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Blue Hill, July 13, 2016. $250.

Christopher M. McFarland, 37, Brookyn, N.Y. Failure to register vehicle at Stonington, July 30, 2016. $100.

Jessica A. Demazariego, 29, Harrington. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, July 22, 2016, prior. $500.

Grant R. Golden, 29, Ellsworth. Failure to register vehicle at Ellsworth, July 26, 2016. $100.

Justin L. Partain, 24, Waltham. Operating vehicle without license at Waltham, June 20, 2016. $100.

Jonathan Bowden, 27, Bucksport. Motor vehicle speeding: 30+ MPH over speed limit at Orland, July 18, 2016. $500.

Albert M. Gott, 36, Eastbrook. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Deer Isle, July 23, 2016, prior. $500. Operating vehicle without license at Deer Isle, July 23, 2016. Dismissed.

Noah Wallace, 25, Castine. OUI (Alcohol) at Castine, Aug. 25, 2016. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Justin M. Landry, 19, Brewer. Shooting from motor vehicle or motorboat at Blue Hill, Aug. 12, 2016. $200.

Teagan C. Whitten, 28, Bucksport. Failing to make oral or written accident report at Orland, Aug. 13, 2016. $350. Failing to notify of motor vehicle accident at Orland, Aug. 13, 2016. $350. Susp. $350.

Keith Kelliher, 31, Orrington. Failure to register vehicle at Dedham, July 28, 2016. $100.

Brandon S. Knight, 22, Ellsworth. OUI (Alcohol) at Sullivan, July 1, 2016 $500. Jail two days. License suspended 150 days. Restitution $60. Failing to notify of motor vehicle accident at Sullivan, July 1, 2016. Dimissed. Criminal mischief at Sullivan, July 1, 2016. Dismissed.

Filip Pavlovic, 24, Stonington. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, Aug. 28, 2016. Dismissed.

Antonette L. Benedetti, 28, Medina, Ohio. Domestic violence assault at Bar Harbor, Aug. 27, 2016 Dismissed. Assault at Bar Harbor, Aug. 27, 2016. $300. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force at Bar Harbor, Aug. 27, 2016. $150.

Jessica A. Grindle, 36, Orland. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Blue Hill, July 23, 2016. $250.

Robert F. Gilman, 56, Sorrento. Operating vehicle without license at Sorrento, July 19, 2016. Dismissed.

David Spofford, 55, Ellsworth. Domestic violence reckless conduct at Surry, July 11, 2016. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Surry, July 11, 2016. Dismissed. Criminal mischief at Surry, July 11, 2016. $500.

Christopher Weaver, 25, Franklin. Fishing without valid license at Gouldsboro, Aug. 21, 2016. $100.

Jennifer Woodman, 33, Brewer. Driving to endanger at Verona Island, June 27, 2016. $575. Jail five days. License suspended 30 days.

Macy J. Miles, 22, Lamoine. Violating condition of release at Hancock, Aug. 30, 2016. Guilty. No additional information provided. Violating condition of release at Hancock, Aug. 30, 2016. Dismissed.

John A. Vreeland, 47, Bar Harbor. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Ellsworth, Aug. 19, 2016. Dismissed.

Jeffrey J. Woodbury, 57, South Portland. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, Aug. 30, 2016. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Michael P. Flaherty, 56, Lynn, Mass. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Bar Harbor, July 12, 2016. $250. Restitution $19.93.

Morgan Traxler, 26, Ellsworth. OUI (Alcohol) at Franklin, Sept. 2, 2016. $500. Jail two days. License suspended 150 days. Motor vehicle speeding: 30+ MPH over speed limit at Franklin, Sept. 2, 2016. Dismissed.

Chandler G. Levesque, 21, Bucksport. Failure to register vehicle at Ellsworth, Aug. 24. 2016. $100.

Morgan G. Dawicki, 16, Bar Harbor. Operating vehicle without license at Bar Harbor, June 23, 2016. $150.

Emily R. Bamford, 25, Bucksport. Motor vehicle speeding: 30+ MPH over speed limit at Ellsworth, July 21, 2016. $450.

Jason D. Maguire, 44, Bucksport. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Verona Island, Aug. 19, 2016. $250.

Bradford K. Rice, 24, Stonington. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Stonington, Aug. 24, 2016. $250.

Ronald P. Kirchman, 68, Hancock. OUI (Alcohol) at Hancock, Aug. 25, 2016. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Nicholas B. Maguire, 27, Stockton Springs. Violating condition of release at Orland, Sept. 10, 2016. Jail 24 hours. Possessing revoked, mutilated, fictitious or fraudulent license /ID card at Orland, Sept. 10, 2016. $100.

Jacki E. Cook, 30, Gouldsboro. Cultivating marijuana at Gouldsboro, Aug. 25, 2016. $750. Use of drug paraphernalia at Gouldsboro, Aug. 25, 2016. $100. Susp. $100.

Christopher T. Johnson, 44, Ellsworth. Illegal placing of bear bait at Ellsworth, Aug. 24, 2016. $100.

Daryll A. Morency, 36, Ellsworth. OUI (Alcohol), no town listed, Sept. 10, 2016. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Dakota K. Dunphy, 23, Ellsworth. Failure to have permit or violating gear restriction at Aurora, June 22, 2016. $100.

Joseph R. Richartz, 41, Franklin. Domestic violence assault at Franklin, Sept. 18, 2016. Dismissed. Assault at Franklin, Sept. 18, 2016. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Franklin, Sept. 18. Jail 24 hours.

Logan S. Watson, 23, Surry. Failing to notify of motor vehicle accident at Brooksville, Aug. 1, 2016. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Barbara A. Patterson, 63, Otis. OUI (Alcohol) at Otis, Sept. 16, 2016. $850. License suspended 150 days.

Mark J. Miller, 43, Otter Creek. Domestic violence assault at Mount Desert, Sept. 19, 2016. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Mount Desert, Sept. 19, 2016. Jail 24 hours.

Colby Michaud, 20, Aurora. Attaching false plates at T34-MD, Sept 3, 2016. $150.

Amanda A. Gillespie, 30, Palm Beach, Fla. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, Sept. 16, 2016. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Nancy Jane Knight, 58, Bar Harbor. Violating condition of release at Bar Harbor, Sept. 22, 2016. Jail 48 days. Violating condition of release at Bar Harbor, Sept. 22, 2016. Jail 48 hours.

Scott C. Griffin Jr., 47, Tremont. OUI (Alcohol) at Tremont, Aug. 14, 2016. $500. Jail two days. License suspended 150 days.

Jordan Hafford, 25, Penobscot. Motor vehicle speeding: 30+ MPH over speed limit at Aurora, Sept. 2, 2016. $850.

Kevin Wiseman, 31, Brooklin. Illegal possession of firearm at Ellsworth, Sept. 26, 2016. Dismissed.

Joshua J. Fowler, 37, Brooksville. OUI (Alcohol) at Blue Hill, Aug. 22, 2016. $500. License suspended 150 days. Driving to endanger at Blue Hill, Aug. 22, 2016. Dismissed.

Rob B. Gray, 44, Bucksport. Attaching false plates at Orland, Sept. 4, 2016. $150.

Frederick T. King, 28, Bradley. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Dedham, Aug. 18, 2016. $250.

Delwin Ray Faulkingham, 47, Trenton. Violating protection from abuse order at Southwest Harbor, Sept. 27, 2016. Jail three days. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force at Southwest Harbor, Sept. 27, 2016. Jail three days.

Cyrus R. Pickard, 17, Hancock. Operating vehicle without license-conditions/restrictions at Ellsworth, Aug. 20, 2016. Guilty. No additional information provided.

Orton E. Preble, 77, Hancock. Possessing lobster beyond minimum or maximum at Winter Harbor, Sept 21, 2016. $800.

Hannah Whitten, 26, Bar Harbor. Loaded firearm or crossbow in motor vehicle at T34-MD, Oct. 1, 2016. $200.

Richard N. Hamor, 75, Bar Harbor. Shooting from motor vehicle or motorboat at T34-MD, Oct. 1, 2016. $200.

Dominic Zanke, 37, Deer Isle. Raising or hauling traps during closed period at Stonington, Sept. 16, 2016. $250.

Bar Harbor Shuttle, LLC, Bar Harbor. Rule violations, compliance review at Bar Harbor, Oct. 1, 2015. Dismissed. Rule violations, compliance review at Bar Harbor, Oct. 1, 2015. $1,000.

Renneleigh R. Stearns, 62, Castine. Harassment by interference with taking at Castine, Nov. 2, 2015. Dismissed.

Jason E. Crossman Jr., 19, Ellsworth. Minor consuming liquor at Ellsworth, Nov. 20, 2015. Dismissed.

Melissa A. Petrillo, 40, Sullivan. Allowing dog to be at large at Sullivan, March 31, 2016, priors. $100.

Julie Romer, 45, Mount Desert. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Ellsworth, May 4, 2016. $350.

Colin J. Joyce, 20, Westbrook. Minor consuming liquor at Ellsworth, April 21, 2016. No additional information provided.

Justin Timothy Weymouth, 29, Eddington. Operating ATV on land of another without permission at Great Pond, May 29, 2016. $100.

Tonyboy Yekeh, 21, Windham. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Gouldsboro, June 4, 2016. $350.

Mitchell Domagala, 20, Ellsworth. Minor transporting liquor at Ellsworth, May 14, 2016. Dismissed.

Aaron Kelley, 33, Hancock. Use of drug paraphernalia at Hancock, May 21, 2016. Dismissed. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Hancock, May 21, 2016. $350.

Alvaro Saldana, 21, Victorville, Calif. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Sullivan, June 10, 2016. $350.

Nicolas B. Ames, 27, Whitefield. Operating unregistered ATV at T34-MD, July 4, 2016. $200.

Nicholas A. Macculloch, 24, Bar Harbor. Disturbing political signs at Bar Harbor, June 4, 2016. $100.

Devin J. Carr, 22, Bucksport. Operating without safety equipment at Orland, July 8, 2016. $100.

Richard M. Duerr, 62, Gouldsboro. Allowing dog to be a large at Gouldsboro, June 30, 2016. Dismissed.

Jerome H. Lawther, 44, Blue Hill. Operating without safety equipment at Surry, July 15, 2016. $100.

Jesse Cameron, 33, Mount Desert. Operating unregistered ATV at Surry, July 17, 2016. $200.

Kenneth Morey, 56, Deer Isle. Molesting or disturbing lobster gear at Deer Isle, July 11, 2016.

Noland Farias, 27, Stockton Springs. Operate without safety equipment at Bucksport, July 21, 2016. $100.

Brandon Miller, no age listed, Otis. Failing to license dog at Otis, June 21, 2016. $100.

Brad Inforati, 41, Dedham. Operating without safety equipment at Dedham, July 15, 2016. $100.

Timothy Perry, 55, Bangor. Operating/permitting to operate no ID/validation displayed at Dedham, July 21, 2016. $100.

Leon Stokes, 34, Ellsworth. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Surry, July 21, 2016. $350.

Addison B. Rivers, 30, Franklin. Operating/permitting to operate no ID/validation displayed at Eastbrook, July 9, 2016. $100.

Conor J. Ohara, 20, Guilford, Conn. Minor consuming liquor at Lamoine, July 3, 2016. $200.

Sierra Myrick, 20, Southwest Harbor. Minor consuming liquor at Lamoine, Jan. 16, 2016.

Nathan Drost, 24, Sullivan. Use of drug paraphernalia at Gouldsboro, July 13, 2016. $300. Shellfish harvesting license violation – personal at Sullivan, July 11, 20126. $100.

Lucas T. Ashmore, 19, Verona Island. Minor consuming liquor at Orland, Aug. 4, 2016. $200.

Julia L. Nelson, 18, Bernard. Minor possessing liquor at Franklin, May 14, 2016. $200.

Marc Touponce, 22, Ellsworth. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Gouldsboro, July 13, 2016. $350. Use of drug paraphernalia at Gouldsboro, July 13, 2016. $300.

James Knoblock, 56, Bar Harbor. Allowing dog to be at large at Bar Harbor, Aug. 3, 2016. $100.

Burhan K. Uddin, 44, Bronx, N.Y. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Dedham, July 15, 2016. $350.

Isabella M. Marino, 21, South Yarmouth, Mass. Use of drug paraphernalia at Mariaville, Aug. 17, 2016. $300.

Eric Sadler, 38, Orland. Commercial shellfishing without a license at Orland, Aug. 17, 2016, first. $316.

Karen M. Blake, 58, Orland. Failure to display ATV registration numbers at Ellsworth, Aug. 11, 2016. $100.

William O. Andrews, 41, Sullivan. Allowing dog to be at large at Sullivan, Aug. 16, 2016. $50. Allowing dog to be at large at Sullivan, Aug. 25, 2016. $50.

Michael A. Drinkert, 64, Penobscot. Operating without safety equipment at Brooksville, Aug. 21, 2016. $100.

Michael Nevells, 21, Blue Hill. Operating unregistered ATV at Blue Hill, Aug. 8, 2016. $200.

Joshua D. Reed, 23, Bucksport. Operating unregistered ATV at Blue Hill, Aug. 8, 2016. $200.

Daymon J. Lawrence, 25, Hancock. Operating without safety equipment at T9-SD, Aug. 20, 2016. $100.

Deborah Leavitt, 65, Franklin. Permitting operation of watercraft by another at Franklin, Aug. 20, 2016. $100.

Randy Smeal, 28, Steuben. Operate/permit operate no ID/validation displayed at T9-SD, Aug. 20, 2016. $100.

Stuart A. Stevens, 59, South Berwick. Failure to display ATV registration numbers at T41-MD, Aug. 26, 20106. $100.

Stuart A. Stevens, 27, South Berwick. Failure to display ATV registration numbers at T41-MD, Aug. 26, 2016. $100.

Sadie Nickerson, 18, Frankfort. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Bucksport, July 17, 2016. $350.

Joseph A. Fallica II, 26, Lamoine. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Dedham, July 9, 2016. $350.

Richard Brown, 19, Belfast. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Bucksport, July 17, 2016. $350.

Leigh L. Dwelley, 48, Litchfield. Operating ATV on land of another without permission at T34-MD, Aug. 20, 2016. $100.

Gerard P. Difortuna, 60, Forked River, N.J. Use of drug paraphernalia at T41-MD, Aug. 20, 2016. $300.

Gilman R. Thibeault, 57, Hermon. Operating ATV on land of another without permission at T34-MD, Aug. 20, 2016. $100.

Bradley L. Staples, 30, Trenton. Operating unregistered ATV at T34-MD, Aug. 20, 2016. $200.

Chris Gross, 51, Brooklin. Operating ATV on land of another without permission at T34-MD, Aug. 20, 2016. $100.

Randall J. Fitzpatrick, 54, Brewer. Operate ATV on land of another without permission at T34-MD, Aug. 20, 2016. $100.

Timothy A. Boyden, 34, South Portland. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at T9-SD, Aug. 27, 2016. $350.

James P. Hayward, 71, Franklin. Operating ATV on public way at Franklin, Aug. 28, 2016. $100.

Dakota J. Abbott, 19, Hancock. Minor consuming liquor at Franklin, May 14, 2016. $200.

Jonathan Martin, 53, Ellsworth. Operating unregistered ATV at Franklin, Sept. 3, 2016. $200.

Corey A. Robinson Jr., 23, Dedham. Failure to display ATV registration numbers at Ellsworth, Sept. 1, 2016. $100.

Richard L. Knowlton Jr., 42, Ellsworth. Failure to display ATV registration numbers at Ellsworth, Sept. 1, 2016. $100.

Zachery S. Heanssler, 24, Deer Isle. Violation of gear rule, chapter 75 at Swan’s Island, Aug. 2, 2016. $250.

Carl G. Lemoine, no age listed, Swan’s Island. Class I lobster and crab fishing without license at Swan’s Island, July 17, 2016. $500.

Raymond C. Katsiaficas, 58, Falmouth. Operating/permit operation unregistered motorboat at Trenton, Aug. 30, 2016. $200.

Jeffrey A. Cook, 51, Foxborough, Mass. Operate ATV on land of another without permission at T34-MD, Aug. 17, 2016. $100.

Jedidiah C. Church, 26, Lakeland, Fla. Operating ATV on land of another without permission at T34-MD, Aug. 17, 2016. $100.

Bruce E. Dowling, 59, Holden. Carrying passenger on ATV without headgear at T34-MD, Sept. 3, 2016. $100.

Derek Whalen, 23, Bucksport. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Bucksport, Aug. 14, 2016. $350.

Michelle J. Vanalstyne, 43, Sedgwick. Allowing dog to be at large at Sedgwick, Aug. 22, 2016. $100. Keeping dangerous dog at Sedgwick, Aug. 22, 2016. $500. Restitution $52.47

Alyson S. Bailey, 20, Mansfield, Mass. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Ellsworth, Aug. 14, 2016. $350.

Chanel Valerie Bowden, 26, Westwood, Mass. Possession of marijuana, up to 1 ¼ oz at Ellsworth, Aug. 14, 2016. $350.

Mark A. Fowler, 56, Eddington. Operating ATV on land of another without permission at T34-MD, Sept. 10, 2016. $100.

Robert G. Gray Jr., 31, Ellsworth. Carrying passenger on ATV without headgear at Dedham, Sept. 7, 2016. $100.

James Hanscom, 44, Bar Harbor. Carrying passenger on ATV without headgear at Franklin, Sept. 3, 2016. $100.

Ethan Hopkins, 26, Orland. Maine worm digging without license at Lamoine, Sept. 5, 2016. $150.

Richard A. Danico, 21, Orland. Use of drug paraphernalia at Blue Hill, Sept. 3, 2016. $300.

Tiffany L. Edgecomb, 19, Mariaville. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Otis, Sept. 15, 2016. $350.

Craven J. Martin Jr., 53, Milbridge. Littering at Gouldsboro, July 15, 2016. $100.

Jeremy J. Holmes, 21, Gouldsboro. Violation protected resources, chapter 75 at Gouldsboro, Aug. 29, 2016. $250.