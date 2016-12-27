The following cases were heard in Hancock County Court, according to official records:

July 2 to Aug. 31

Alan Belanger, 54, Winter Harbor. Violation of smelt rule, Chapter 40 at Gouldsboro, May 19. No additional information provided.

Jon Crossman, 49, Bernard. Violation protected resources, Chapter 75 at Frenchboro, June 8. $250.

Stephanie Crossman, 19, Bass Harbor. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Trenton, June 11. $350.

Eric Deacon, 38, Corea. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Hancock, June 2. $350.

James Johnson Sr., 51, Belfast. Shellfish harvesting license violation – personal at Swan’s Island, May 11. $300.

Arthur D. Linscott, 36, Stockton Springs. Violating municipal shellfish ordinance at Swan’s Island, May 11. $300.

Mathew R. Hanson, 25, Sanford. Operating unregistered ATV at T32-MD, May 14. $200.

James A. Johnson, 27, Monroe. Shellfish harvesting license violation-personal at Swans Island, May 11. $300.

Jade S. Hill, 19, Bangor. Use of drug paraphernalia at Gouldsboro, June 14. $300.

Matthew L. Coombs, 19, Sullivan. Minor transporting liquor at Hancock, June 8. License suspended 30 days.

Justin Robert Jackson, 24, Sullivan. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Gouldsboro, June 8. $350. Use of drug paraphernalia at Gouldsboro, June 8. $300. Suspended $300.

Kyle J. Lamoureux, 20, Winter Harbor. Minor consuming liquor at Gouldsboro, June 10. $200.

Harry K. Hiestand, 57, Niles, Mich. Operate/permit operation unregistered motorboat at Southwest Harbor, July 3. $200.

Jordan Merchant, 19, Franklin. Minor consuming liquor at Gouldsboro, June 10. $200.

Sorrento Lobster Inc, Sorrento. Violation of shellfish sanitation rule, Chapter 15. $250.

Samuel Bell, 19, Sullivan. Marine work digging without license at Hancock, June 13. $150.

Paul Roux, 33, Sanford. Operating unregistered ATV at T3-ND, June 18. $200.

Jason D. Fish, 40, Ellsworth. Permitting unaccompanied person under 16 to operate ATV at T34-MD, June 17. $100.

Merle Powers, 27, Greenfield. Operating ATV on land of another without permission at T32-MD, June 25. $100.

Ridewane H. Adua, 25, Orono. Operating ATV on land of another without permission at T32-MD, June 17. $100.

David J. LaPlante, 56, Dedham. Operating/permitting operation of unregistered motorboat at Dedham, July 4. $200.

Tyler Green, 23, Otis. Failure to display ATV registration numbers at Otis, July 4. $100.

Curtis D. Knudsen Jr., 25, Sullivan. Failure to display ATV registration numbers at Otis, July 4. $100.

Ernest R. Vachon, 66, New Durham, N.H. Operating/permitting operation of unregistered motorboat at T3-ND, July 3. $200.

Nicholas A. MacCulloch, 24, Bar Harbor. Disturbing political signs at Bar Harbor, June 4. $100.

Matthew F. Meo, 24, Bangor. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Ellsworth, May 20. $350.

Travis Anderson, 31, Brewer. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Bucksport, June 17. $350.

Thomas L. Kessler, 53, Winter Harbor. Unlawful use of inhalants at Ellsworth, June 13. $100.

David D. Judkins, 40, Penobscot. Operating/permitting operation of unregistered motorboat at Orland, July 4. $200.

Nathan Lariviere, 16, Sullivan. Failing to produce permit at Sullivan, July 16. $50.

Emily K. Rose, 19, Winterport. Minor transporting liquor at Gouldsboro, June 11. No additional information provided. Use of drug paraphernalia at Gouldsboro, June 11. $300.

Brandon Connors, 21, Winterport. Minor consuming liquor at Gouldsboro, June 11, $200. Use of drug paraphernalia, no town listed, June 11. $500.

Ryan G. McAndrews, 25, South Weymouth, Mass. Operating without safety equipment at Surry, July 15. $100.

Miles J. Kelley, 26, Cape Elizabeth. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Dedham, June 23, $350.

Austin C. Day, 22, Eastbrook. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Hancock, June 11. $350.

Jolene A. McCaul, 15, Castine. Smoking prohibited public place at Bucksport. $100.

Daniel Savoy, 60, Sullivan. Allowing dog to be at large at Sullivan, July 31. $50.

David W. Long, 43, Raleigh, N.C. Operating without safety equipment at Ellsworth, July 11, $100.

Eric C. Edwards, 21, Gouldsboro. Unlawfully permitting operation of ATV at Eastbrook, July 23, $100.

Neil T. Long, 23, Bar Harbor. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Bar Harbor, July 2. $350.

Dwight J. Osgood, 35, Clifton. Violating municipal shellfish ordinance at Lamoine, June 24. $300.

Norman Bamford, 38, Sullivan. Allowing dog to be at large at Sullivan, Aug. 10. $50.