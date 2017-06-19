GSA graduates 90 in Class of 2017

BLUE HILL — “Too bad I can Google what you spent four years memorizing,” George Stevens Academy Headmaster Timothy J. Seeley said during his commencement address Sunday.

Seeley was recalling a graduation card he’d seen at Black Dinah Chocolatiers.

“On one hand that’s kind of funny,” Seeley said. “But on the other it raises a profound question about the role of schools in a time when the entirety of human knowledge is at our fingertips on our phones.”

Seeley told the 90 graduates of GSA’s Class of 2017 and their friends and families that the card’s sentiment misunderstands the purpose of school.

“It’s never been to teach facts like an encyclopedia,” the headmaster said. “It’s to teach students how to use information wisely.”

Students can’t learn “insight or creativity” from Google, Seeley said. “We are here to expand their horizons and foster their curiosity.”

“If we’ve been successful they leave with attitudes and habits of mind that lead them to live successful lives,” Seeley said.

The headmaster offered a bit of encouragement by sharing the numerous and varied jobs he held before landing in education.

“I had no clue I wanted to be in education until well into my 20s,” Seeley said. Follow where your interests fall, he told graduates. Have courage to put yourself outside your comfort zone.

“I wish you confidence that you will have a good and worthy life if you put yourself into it every day,” Seeley said. “You create it. It does not happen to you.”

Seeley advised the seniors that things will happen that are out of their control.

“But, we can always choose how we react,” he said. “In those choices we create the people we become and the lives we live.”

Seeley closed with a quote from author and conservationist Rachel Carson, “We are born with an innate sense of wonder but it gets beaten down by life.”

“Wonder is at the heart of learning and our job, to a large part, is to awaken and evoke a sense of wonder in our students,” Seeley said. “That, dear seniors, you can’t get from Google, but I hope you’re leaving GSA with it.”

First Honor Essayist Yvonne Rogers of Penobscot talked about her journey from changing her study of classical piano to jazz piano. She spent several months auditioning for college music programs.

“The hard work the process required was a turning point,” Rogers said. “I was shocked when I was accepted to every jazz program I applied to. If I chickened out, I never would have learned that maybe I do belong in the jazz scene after all.”

“The bottom line is if you love something, do it,” Rogers said. “Find the people who support you and let them help you reach your goals. Don’t make excuses. You belong where your passion is, so follow it.”

Rogers read one of her favorite children’s books: Sam McBratney’s “Guess How Much I Love You,” which features a family of rabbits called Nutbrown Hares.

In closing, Rogers said, “Now it’s likely many of us up here are bigger and can jump higher than most of you, we will never outgrow your love.”

Second Honor Essayist Alex Taylor-Lash had the crowd laughing as he talked about life as a twin. Alex has a twin brother, Erik.

“It’s taught me many valuable lessons and given me an edge in certain areas,” Taylor-Lash said. “For example, I learned math at an early age. Specifically, how to divide and multiply by the number two. I also learned comparisons of quantities, such as your half is bigger than my half. Or those two pieces of pie aren’t equal. Or my time was way faster than yours.”

Salutatorian Maya Pelletier talked about hiking Mount Katahdin.

“We elected to set out at 2:30 in the morning to see the sunrise from the top,” Pelletier said. “It was crazy. The trails are remote. There’s a lot of tough climbing.”

The group began the hike “weaving through the dark forest on a cloudless night,” Pelletier said. “My world had been compressed to a space 10 feet in front of me and 5 feet behind. Each footfall, each breath, there was only that moment.”

“Still I didn’t feel lonely,” she said. “When I turned off my light, millions of stars joined me. It was as if I entered a painting or a storybook.”

Valedictorian Morgan Dauk spoke about how fundamentals for a perfect jump shot in basketball, called “BEEF,” relates to life.

“The B stands for balance,” she said. “Before you take a jump shot you need to make sure your body is balanced and you’re ready to shoot, similar to balance and preparation in our lives.”

“The first E in beef stands for eyes,” Dauk said. “Keep your eyes on the rim or just above the rim. We should figuratively set our sights high in the situations that await us.”

“The second E in beef is for elbow,” Dauk said. “Another word for that is alignment. Set your form correctly or the ball will fly off in the wrong direction.

“Aligning ourselves with constructive principals and values will help us stay on a path true to our desired destination.”

The F stands for “follow-through: let the ball roll off your fingertips,” Dauk said.

“Work hard, be reliable and persevere,” Dauk said. “If the going gets tough, just remember to carry on and follow through.”