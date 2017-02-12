“Gray Panthers” working to make Bucksport more accessible for seniors

BUCKSPORT — There is no age limit to making your local government work for you, as proven by a well-organized group of Bucksport women (and one man) who, over the past few years, have worked with the Town Council to pass several measures to make the town more accessible to senior citizens.

“I see a lot of need out there,” said Donna Carter, chairwoman of the Bucksport Senior Resource Committee, “and we all work together.”

The Senior Resource Committee is one of several committees at the Bucksport Bay Healthy Communities Coalition. Its goals are to safeguard and promote the health, mobility and independence of Bucksport area senior citizens. The committee already has a long record of achieving those goals.

Last summer, town government staff went on a walk through town with members of the committee, who pointed out long sections of broken sidewalk, a scarcity of handicapped-accessible parking spaces and a dearth of handrails and wheelchair ramps at the entrances of Bucksport businesses.

A few weeks later, the Town Council approved a $10,000 grant program that would give businesses $500 to install handrails and ramps and to generally make their stores more accessible.

Carter praised Town Manager Susan Lessard for helping the committee’s suggestions quickly become reality.

“She knows what she’s doing,” said Carter, who explained that before Lessard there was a lot more back-and-forth between committee members and the Town Council. “Before Lessard it was harder to get things done. But things are looking up. She listens, she comes to our meetings. We work with her, she works with us.”

With the new town manager in charge, repairs on 42 panels of sidewalk commenced last fall. A new handicapped parking space also was installed at the Community Pharmacy, and the entrance to the Rite Aid was reconstructed to meet the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. A few more months passed, and several other businesses, such as the Bucksport House of Pizza, took advantage of the grant program and improved their entrances.

“That little incentive really made a difference,” Carter said, specifically about the House of Pizza improvement. “They put a full-length ramp at the front of it, I am so pleased. It was for more than $500, but the $500 helped convince them; it went towards it.”

Of course, there’s still more work to be done to make the town more accessible. Late last year, Senior Resource Committee members suggested installing signage across town to mark bus and taxi stops, as well as installing benches there for riders to take a seat while they wait.

Committee members pitched the idea to Economic Development Director Rich Rotella, who then researched different bench models and came back to the Town Council with some suggestions earlier this year.

“We don’t have money, we don’t have a treasury,” Carter said. “So when we have a need we need to see that the Town Council gets there.”

Part of the secret to the committee’s success is its frequent presence at Town Council meetings. As the saying goes, 80 percent of success is showing up.

“There’s almost always a small group of senior citizens who are there as representatives of a larger group,” said Councilor David Kee, who came up with nicknaming the Senior Resource Committee delegation “The Gray Panthers,” because of their dogged determination to get things done in town. “They usually come in significant numbers to make their case and sometimes they get pretty good results.

“It’s a good example of citizens uniting behind a common cause.”

It seems these particular citizens are always up to something. At its most recent meeting at the Bucksport Senior Center, 11 Senior Resource Committee members discussed partnering with other groups such as Regional School Unit 25 (RSU 25) or the Bucksport Regional Health Center to give more advanced computer and internet training to older Bucksport residents.

“Computer literacy as we look forward is really going to be a significant issue for many in this population,” said Mary Jane Bush, another member of the committee. “You may have a condition where it’s imperative for your physician to monitor your health on a regular basis.

“If you don’t have this technology and the ability to transport this information to your provider on a continuing basis, it may require you to be in a residential program that you may not really want to go to.”

When they’re not hatching new ideas for making the town more accessible, committee members are busy running the Thriving in Place program, which helps Bucksport seniors with transportation, health and financial matters so that they can keep living in their own homes.

They also started a “Show You Care” social media campaign to inform residents and businesses about ways they can make their private and public properties more friendly to seniors.

The committee also is working with the Bucksport post office to improve its entrance, and is working with the Bucksport Bay Healthy Communities Coalition and the Bucksport Regional Health Center to better coordinate Bucksport taxi trips with riders’ medical appointments.

Based on the Senior Resource Committee’s track record, there’s a good chance that those ideas will soon become a reality.

“I never thought I could do anything like this,” said Dorothy Blair, another member of the committee. “No idea where this ‘up-and-go’ comes from. It’s fun and it’s good.”