The Grand gets star-spangled banner from Ellsworth alumni

ELLSWORTH — George M. Cohan’s famous lyrics talk about a “grand old flag,” but it was a brand-new star-spangled banner that took center stage at The Grand recently.

On Sept. 20, representatives of the Ellsworth High School Alumni Association presented The Grand with a 5-foot-by-8-foot American flag. It flew over the Capitol in Washington, D.C., earlier this year.

The idea of getting a flag for The Grand came after the Maine Army National Guard’s 195th Army Band performed there in July. There was no flag on hand for the event, and that seemed wrong to some who were in attendance.

The alumni group had had a flag flown over the Capitol building at the request of U.S. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) on May 19. Thelma Beal, a member of the alumni association, said she thinks the flag now has a perfect home.

“I can’t think of a better place for it,” said Beal, who is proud of her patriotism. Her cell phone’s ringtone is The Washington Post march.

Beal noted it was also her class, which graduated from Ellsworth High School (EHS) in 1967, that donated and dedicated a 20-foot flagpole this year at the EHS football field behind the high school.

The Grand is grateful to have the new flag, according to Executive Director Nick Turner.

“We’re very, very honored that you guys are doing this,” he told members of the alumni association on Sept. 20.

While The Grand works to determine the best way to store and display the flag, Turner said there are certain events where it will be on stage. He said the theater also will look to get a Maine state flag.

The 195th Army Band is set to return on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. for a holiday concert. The flag is sure to make an appearance then, for the group that inspired its presence in the first place.