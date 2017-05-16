Gouldsboro Police Log Week of May 18

GOULDSBORO — William Kizer, 20, of Wells was summoned May 12 on charges of possession of a usable amount of marijuana and possession of more than one driver’s license, police said.

Police said Wells was stopped on Route 1.

Speeding tickets

Connor Rossi, 18, of Milbridge was summoned on a speeding charge May 11 for driving 1 to 9 miles per hour over the speed limit, police said.

Police said Rossi was stopped on Route 1.

Brian Stanwood, 54, of Steuben was summoned on a speeding charge May 11 for driving 26 to 29 miles per hour over the speed limit, police said.

Police said Stanwood was stopped on Route 1.

Operating after suspension

Nathan Stanley, 23, of Winter Harbor was charged May 11 with operating a motor vehicle after license suspension and failure to notify the secretary of state of an address change, police said.

Police said Stanley was stopped on Main Street in the village of Prospect Harbor.

Aaron Bramblett, 36, of Smithtown, N.Y., was summoned May 11 on a charge of operating a motor vehicle after his license was suspended, police said.

Police said Bramblett was stopped on the Bartlett Hill Road.

No license

Stephanie Crowley, 22, of Cherryfield was summoned May 13 on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license, police said.

Police said Crowley was stopped on the South Gouldsboro Road.

No registration

Ashton Romer, 30, of Trenton was summoned May 11 on charges of failure to provide evidence of insurance and having an expired registration (30 to 150 days), police said.

Police said Romer was stopped on South Gouldsboro Road.

Protection order

A resident on Route 1 spoke with police May 8 about a protection order involving a family member.

Warrants and charges

Bruce Dawes, 48, of Harrington was arrested on Main Street May 10 on numerous warrants, police said.

Police said Dawes was arrested on warrants for failure to appear in court, failure to pay fines, a charge of operating a motor vehicle following license suspension and refusal to sign a uniform summons and complaint form.

Erratic driving

Police were alerted May 9 about a vehicle heading east on Route 1 that was swerving and nearly collided with oncoming traffic, police said.

Police said they located the vehicle on Main Street in Winter Harbor and stopped the driver on the Schoodic Loop Road.

As a result, police said, the driver was transported to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Man missing

A Harrington man reported to police May 10 that his father was missing from his home on Main Street.

Police said they told the caller his father was at Maine Coast Memorial Hospital.

Loose dogs

A resident reported to police May 10 that there were dogs running loose on Lighthouse Point Road.

Police said they spoke with the owner of the dogs and warned the owner about allowing the dogs to roam around.