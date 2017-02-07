Gouldsboro Police Log Week of Feb. 9

GOULDSBORO — Sherman Merchant, 32, of Gouldsboro was summoned Jan. 26 on charges of possession of heroin and violation of conditions of release as a result of a bail check, police said.

Police, who were assisted by Maine State Police, said the bail check occurred on South Gouldsboro Road.

Child assault

Police have forwarded to state authorities a report that a man assaulted a young child in the parking lot of a South Gouldsboro Road business.

“An officer responded, investigated and forwarded the case to the Department of Health and Human Services,” according to the police report.

Traffic stop results in charges

Taylor Hamor, 18, of Winterport was summoned Feb. 3 on a charge of operating a motor vehicle after license suspension, police said.

Joshua Ginn, 19, also of Winterport, was charged with illegal possession of alcohol by a minor, police said.

Police said the vehicle was pulled over for a traffic stop on Route 1.

No license

Dallas Burke, 61, of Prospect Harbor was summoned Feb. 2 on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license, police said.

Police said the summons was issued as the result of a traffic stop on Summer Harbor Road.

Failure to register

Charles St. Claire, 61, of Gouldsboro was issued a citation Jan. 30 for failure to register a vehicle for 30-150 days, police said.

Well-being check

An elderly woman with dementia was transported to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital Jan. 31, police said.

Police said Gouldsboro first responders were asked to check on the woman and County Ambulance later responded as well.

On the lookout

Police were asked to be on the lookout for a white tractor-trailer that was believed to have been involved in a personal injury crash in Milbridge.

Police said they did not locate the truck.

Sex offender

A police officer Feb. 1 assisted a registered sex offender with fingerprints in reference to his requirements to register with authorities.

Dumpster abuse

Police received a complaint Feb. 3 that someone was using the complainant’s dumpster without permission.

Police said the issue was resolved between the two parties in a civil manner.