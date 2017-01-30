Gouldsboro Police Log: Stumbling pedestrian taken for evaluation January 30, 2017 by Jacqueline Weaver on Cops & Courts, News GOULDSBORO — Police received a complaint Jan. 20 that a pedestrian was walking on and off Route 1 and falling down. Police said the person agreed to be taken to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital for a mental health evaluation. Home accident Police Jan. 20 assisted the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and medical personnel Jan. 20 with a man who had fallen down the steps in his home. Police said the man was transported to Eastern Maine Medical Center by LifeFlight. Bumper taken A local resident complained to police Jan. 20 that a friend on Main Street stole his $600 bumper. Police said they determined the complaint was civil in nature. Vandalism Police Jan. 26 found several windows broken in an outbuilding on Corea Road in Prospect Harbor. Police said an investigation is ongoing. Traffic control Police helped with traffic control Jan. 25 when a tractor-trailer truck became stuck on the side of Clinic Road. Driving complaint A woman called Jan. 20 to complain about another driver on South Gouldsboro Road, police said. Police said when they called the woman she was no longer driving and the other car had left as well. Well-being check Police made a well-being check Jan. 24 at the request of the person’s mother, who lives out of town and was worried. Police said the person they were checking on was not home. Suspicious vehicle Police received a call Jan. 19 about a suspicious vehicle at the Gouldsboro Clinic, but it turned out it was left by someone who was carpooling with a friend. Erratic driving Police said they located a driver who was reported to be driving erratically on the South Gouldsboro Road Jan. 18, but found the driver was not impaired. Police said they warned the driver about speeding. Police located a driver reported Jan. 19 to be driving erratically in Hancock, but said they found the driver was not impaired. Speeding Meagan Hayward, 27, of Milbridge was summoned on a speeding charge Jan. 18, police said. Police said Hayward was allegedly driving 75 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone on Route 1. Bio Latest Posts Jacqueline WeaverReporter at The Ellsworth American Jacqueline's beat covers the eastern Hancock County towns of Lamoine through Gouldsboro as well as Steuben in Washington County. She was a reporter for the New York Times, United Press International and Reuters before moving to Maine. She also publicized medical research at Yale School of Medicine and scientific findings at Yale University for nine years.[email protected] Latest posts by Jacqueline Weaver (see all) Winter Harbor Police Log: Officers, first responders come to elderly woman’s aid - January 30, 2017 Gouldsboro Police Log: Stumbling pedestrian taken for evaluation - January 30, 2017 Steuben boy embarks on dream trip - January 30, 2017