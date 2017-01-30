Gouldsboro Police Log: Stumbling pedestrian taken for evaluation

GOULDSBORO — Police received a complaint Jan. 20 that a pedestrian was walking on and off Route 1 and falling down.

Police said the person agreed to be taken to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Home accident

Police Jan. 20 assisted the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and medical personnel Jan. 20 with a man who had fallen down the steps in his home.

Police said the man was transported to Eastern Maine Medical Center by LifeFlight.

Bumper taken

A local resident complained to police Jan. 20 that a friend on Main Street stole his $600 bumper.

Police said they determined the complaint was civil in nature.

Vandalism

Police Jan. 26 found several windows broken in an outbuilding on Corea Road in Prospect Harbor.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.

Traffic control

Police helped with traffic control Jan. 25 when a tractor-trailer truck became stuck on the side of Clinic Road.

Driving complaint

A woman called Jan. 20 to complain about another driver on South Gouldsboro Road, police said.

Police said when they called the woman she was no longer driving and the other car had left as well.

Well-being check

Police made a well-being check Jan. 24 at the request of the person’s mother, who lives out of town and was worried.

Police said the person they were checking on was not home.

Suspicious vehicle

Police received a call Jan. 19 about a suspicious vehicle at the Gouldsboro Clinic, but it turned out it was left by someone who was carpooling with a friend.

Erratic driving

Police said they located a driver who was reported to be driving erratically on the South Gouldsboro Road Jan. 18, but found the driver was not impaired.

Police said they warned the driver about speeding.

Police located a driver reported Jan. 19 to be driving erratically in Hancock, but said they found the driver was not impaired.

Speeding

Meagan Hayward, 27, of Milbridge was summoned on a speeding charge Jan. 18, police said.

Police said Hayward was allegedly driving 75 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone on Route 1.