Gouldsboro Police: Crash leads to multiple charges

GOULDSBORO — Joseph McNeil, 30, of Cherryfield was charged with multiple offenses — including OUI and text messaging while driving — following a collision on Route 1 Dec. 18, police said.

Police said McNeil’s 2004 Chevrolet Impala was headed north when it crossed the centerline and collided with a car headed south and operated by Ryan Bickford, 29, of Winter Harbor.

McNeil was charged with operating under the influence of an intoxicant, operating a motor vehicle after license suspension, failure to produce a valid inspection certificate, failure to provide proof of insurance and text messaging while operating a motor vehicle, police said.

Police said McNeil was transported to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital for injuries to his legs and was later released and taken to Hancock County Jail.

Bickford, who was driving a 2009 Volkswagen Jetta, was taken to the hospital with a possible concussion and lacerations to his head, police said.

Police said both vehicles were disabled and towed.

Maine State Police assisted in responding to the accident.

Bail check

Sherman Merchant, 32, of Gouldsboro was charged with violation of conditions of release during a bail check Dec. 17 on South Gouldsboro Road, police said.

Jade Giger, 30, of Gouldsboro was summoned for unlawful possession of a schedule drug, Class D and violating conditions of release, police said.

State police assisted in the arrest.

MDEA assist

Police helped execute a search warrant Dec. 8 with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on the South Gouldsboro Road.

Maine State Police also assisted.

Operating after suspension

David Pinkham, 28, of Steuben was charged Dec. 12 with operating a motor vehicle after license suspension following a crash on Route 1, police said.

Police said Pinkham fled the scene and also was charged with failure to report a crash by quickest means.

Police said Pinkham was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban when the SUV left the northbound lane at the intersection of the Grange Road, traveled down an embankment and struck a tree.

Police said a bald tire is thought to have contributed to the crash.

The vehicle was towed from the scene, police said.

Disorderly conduct

Kylah Waters, 21, of Gouldsboro was arrested Dec. 7 and charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespass, police said.

Police said the arrest followed a verbal domestic dispute on the West Bay Road.

Stolen goods

A Maine Fair Trade Lobster employee reported Dec. 8 that $479 in electronic goods were stolen from his living quarters, police said.

Police said they are investigating.

A Maine Fair Trade Lobster employee said his cell phone was stolen from his locker at the processing plant, police said.

Police said the phone, which was reported missing Dec. 9, was valued at $250.

Disturbance reported

Police received a report Dec. 7 of a disturbance at 763 South Gouldsboro Road.

Police said that after interviewing everyone involved, they warned the parties about not engaging in disorderly conduct.

Roommate argument

A Maine Fair Trade Lobster employee told police Dec. 13 that he got into an argument with a roommate who then locked him out of their space.

Police said they met with both men and explained the civil eviction process to them, which resolved the dispute.

Suspicious vehicle

Personnel at the Lighthouse Point Road Naval Station reported a suspicious vehicle parked Dec. 8 on the Lighthouse Point Road near the naval station, police said.

Police said there was a man sleeping in the vehicle who said he was tired after a long night fishing for wrinkles and had a long drive home.

Police said they made the driver aware of the naval station’s complaint.

Plow blocked

Police were alerted to vehicles parked on Walters Road Dec. 6, preventing plow trucks from getting through.

Police said they notified the property owner, who said he would move the vehicles.

Criminal mischief

Police received a report Dec. 10 of criminal mischief at 18 Paul Bunyan Road in the village of Corea.

Police said there are no pending charges at this time.

Cold dog

A dog was reported to have been left outside Dec. 10 on Main Street and in chilly weather, police said.

Police said that when they checked the area, it appeared the dog had been taken inside.

Slid into ditch

A motorist skidded off Route 1 Dec. 12 near the Chicken Mill Pond Road, police said.

Police said the vehicle, which was headed toward Ellsworth, was stuck and had to be towed back onto the road.

Possible vandalism

A Redding Road resident complained to police Dec. 13 that a propane line leading to the resident’s home had been vandalized.

Upon closer inspection, police said, it was determined that the damage was accidental.

Roaming dog

A Gouldsboro Point Road resident complained to police Dec. 14 that owners of a neighboring residence allow their dog to roam on the complainant’s property.

Police said they notified the pet owners of the complaint.

Car-deer crash

Police Dec. 14 found a 2000 Dodge Neon in a ditch off Route 1 and with a dead deer beneath the car.

Police said no accident report had been filed and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

The car went into a ditch near the intersection with Old Route 1.

Car chase

Police assisted other law enforcement personnel Dec. 14 as they engaged in a car chase in Lamoine.

Police said they helped contain the perimeter during the incident, which resulted in the arrest of a woman in the area of Douglas Highway.

The chase involved Ellsworth police, Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

No sticker

Trevor Hooper, 24, of Gouldsboro was summoned Dec. 16 for failure to display a current and valid inspection certificate, police said.

Police said Hooper was stopped on Route 1.

Liquor transport

A young person was summoned Dec. 16 for illegal transportation of alcohol by a juvenile, police said.

Police said the young person was stopped on Route 1.

Agency assist

Police stood by alongside Maine State Police Dec. 16 on Bert Gray Road in Sullivan as state police stopped a motorist for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Medication secured

Police met with a resident on Whitten Road Dec. 16 to collect and safely dispose of unwanted medication.

Selectmen packets

An officer delivered information packets to selectmen Dec. 14.