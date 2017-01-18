Gouldsboro arrest results in injuries

GOULDSBORO — A police officer and a man and woman he was trying to arrest all suffered minor injuries during an altercation during the arrest Jan. 11 on South Gouldsboro Road.

Police Chief Tyler Dunbar said Bruce Merchant, 50, and Melissa Pete, 38, both of Sullivan, were arrested on multiple charges following the incident and were transported to Hancock County Jail after being examined at Maine Coast Memorial Hospital.

“Police Officer Colt Bernhardt had some injuries to his knees from when they were fighting on the ground,” Dunbar said. “Melissa (Pete) had a scrape on her face and Bruce (Merchant) had minor injuries.”

Dunbar said that Bernhardt struck Merchant multiple times with his baton when he resisted arrest.

Dunbar said Bernhardt had the right to search the vehicle because “there was a scent of marijuana in the vehicle.”

A new law legalizing marijuana in Maine will not take effect until the end of the month.

Merchant was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing government administration and refusing to submit to arrest, police said.

Pete was charged with refusing to submit to arrest, disorderly conduct and possession of a Schedule W drug, crack cocaine, police said.

Winter Harbor Police and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest.