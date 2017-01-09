Glenn Moshier named interim chief of Ellsworth Police Department

ELLSWORTH — Glenn Moshier was named interim chief of the city’s police force Monday night.

City Manager David Cole appointed Moshier to the interim post and city councilors unanimously confirmed that appointment at their regular monthly meeting.

“Welcome aboard, Mr. Moshier,” said Council Chairman John Phillips following the vote.

Cole explained Moshier’s new title will remain in place and in effect “until such time as a permanent chief is named.” As interim chief, he has all the same authority and powers as a non-interim chief would.

Moshier has had four different titles in just over a month. In early December, he was promoted from sergeant to fill a captain’s post that was created this year.

Then, following the resignation of former chief Harold “Pete” Bickmore on Dec. 29, Moshier assumed the title of acting chief. Part of the captain’s job description is to fill in for the chief when the chief is out of the office for any reason.

A 13-year veteran of the Ellsworth force, Moshier has been named officer of the year three times (2007, 2013 and 2015).

After Monday night’s council meeting, Moshier received congratulations from other department heads present at the meeting.