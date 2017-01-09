Glenn Moshier, right, is sworn-in to the post of captain within the Ellsworth Police Department by City Clerk Heidi Grindle last month. Monday night , Moshier was named interim police chief. ELLSWORTH POLICE DEPARTMENT Glenn Moshier named interim chief of Ellsworth Police Department January 9, 2017 by Steve Fuller on Cops & Courts, News ELLSWORTH — Glenn Moshier was named interim chief of the city’s police force Monday night. City Manager David Cole appointed Moshier to the interim post and city councilors unanimously confirmed that appointment at their regular monthly meeting. “Welcome aboard, Mr. Moshier,” said Council Chairman John Phillips following the vote. Cole explained Moshier’s new title will remain in place and in effect “until such time as a permanent chief is named.” As interim chief, he has all the same authority and powers as a non-interim chief would. Moshier has had four different titles in just over a month. In early December, he was promoted from sergeant to fill a captain’s post that was created this year. Then, following the resignation of former chief Harold “Pete” Bickmore on Dec. 29, Moshier assumed the title of acting chief. Part of the captain’s job description is to fill in for the chief when the chief is out of the office for any reason. A 13-year veteran of the Ellsworth force, Moshier has been named officer of the year three times (2007, 2013 and 2015). After Monday night’s council meeting, Moshier received congratulations from other department heads present at the meeting. Bio Latest Posts Steve FullerReporter at The Ellsworth American, Steve Fuller has worked at The Ellsworth American since 2012. He covers the city of Ellsworth, including the Ellsworth School Department and the city police beat, as well as the towns of Amherst, Aurora, Eastbrook, Great Pond, Mariaville, Osborn, Otis and Waltham. A native of Waldo County, he served as editor of Belfast's Republican Journal prior to joining the American. He lives in Orland. [email protected] Latest posts by Steve Fuller (see all) Glenn Moshier named interim chief of Ellsworth Police Department - January 9, 2017 At new Rush Hour Gaming, participants “live the game” - January 9, 2017 Man involved in 2014 standoff gets 78-month prison sentence - January 5, 2017