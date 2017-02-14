Glenn Moshier named Ellsworth’s new police chief

ELLSWORTH — Glenn Moshier, who has led the city’s police department since the end of December, has now been named its permanent chief.

City Manager David Cole made the announcement Tuesday afternoon, praising Moshier’s service and his “great ideas and enthusiasm for taking the department forward.”

The appointment is subject to approval by the City Council at a special council meeting set for the morning of Friday, Feb. 24. A swearing-in ceremony has been tentatively scheduled for 10 a.m. that morning.

Moshier succeeds Pete Bickmore, who resigned in December after less than a year on the job. Moshier is a 13-year veteran of the Ellsworth force and was promoted first to sergeant in 2008 and then to captain in 2016. He is a three-time recipient of the department’s Officer of the Year award.

As captain, he served as acting chief in the immediate aftermath of Bickmore’s departure before being named interim chief by the City Council in early January.

Cole said the city is “excited to promote from within” the department, and that Moshier has the “respect and support” of the other officers and dispatchers at the department.

Cole made the appointment after working with a committee of three City Council members, and he said that after he looked at various options with them there was consensus support for selecting Moshier for the chief’s job.