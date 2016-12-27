Fun with facial hair: Rotarians support men’s health

ELLSWORTH — Members of the Ellsworth Rotary Club held a “Movember” facial hair competition last month to raise awareness and funds for men’s health. Eight club members participated in the competition, held at the club’s Nov. 30 meeting at the Moore Center.

Competitors had been growing their facial hair since Nov. 1. They were judged on three criteria, Wells said: beard and mustache fullness, neatness and “facial improvement.”

Robert Hemenway was the winner, since “it was felt you could stay with this look,” the competition judges said. Jack Frost came in second and David Wells was third.

They raised $400, some of which will be donated to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital towards the purchase of new equipment in the hospital’s urology department, according to organizer Wells.

Club President Carl Lusby arrived at the meeting with a large false moustache, making him look a little like the Dr. Seuss character “The Lorax.” He took it off before the competition judging, though, since he said competing with a moustache he had not grown would violate the Rotary principle of truth-telling.

Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce Director Gretchen Wilson, urologist Martin Curlik and Mark Rosborough of J.T. Rosborough Insurance were invited to judge the competition.