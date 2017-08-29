Video: From Mexico to Maine blueberry fields August 29, 2017 by Jack Dodson on News Wendy Lopez immigrated to the United States when she was 9 years old. She travels the country as a seasonal farm worker. In late summer, she rakes blueberries in Maine. Bio Latest Posts Jack DodsonReporter at The Ellsworth AmericanJack Dodson has worked for The Ellsworth American since mid-2017, and covers eastern Hancock and western Washington counties. He grew up in the Mid-coast region before living in New York City for five years, where he freelanced in documentary filmmaking and journalism. He is particularly interested in criminal justice, environment and immigration reporting. Latest posts by Jack Dodson (see all) Video: From Mexico to Maine blueberry fields - August 29, 2017 Guitar-playing art thief focus of new docu-drama - August 25, 2017 Schoodic area economy gains, but is it too much of a good thing? - August 25, 2017