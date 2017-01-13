Frenchman Bay Conservancy receives $5,000 grant

HANCOCK — The Frenchman Bay Conservancy’s decade-long goal to create a 10-mile “wildlife corridor” from Schoodic Mountain in Sullivan to the Schoodic Peninsula has received another boost.

The organization recently received a $5,000 grant to conduct a natural resource inventory and develop a management plan for newly acquired property on the Schoodic Peninsula, according to Aaron Dority, the conservancy’s executive director.

The planning grant was made by the Fund for Maine Land Conservation of the Maine Community Foundation.

Dority said the most recent acquisition is the Lower West Bay Pond Connector Preserve in Gouldsboro, which he said is a valuable habitat for wading birds and waterfowl.

The purchase is part of a long-term project with a partnership comprised of the conservancy, the Maine Coast Heritage Trust, area landowners and supporting organizations, he said.

The partnership received a $1-million grant a year ago from the North American Wetland Conservation Act Council, which is a program of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The 10-mile-long corridor from Schoodic Point in Winter Harbor to the Tunk/Donnell Maine State Reserves is made up of a series of stepping stones along the corridor for wildlife passage and public access.

“Development of a natural resource inventory and a management plan are essential first steps for successful stewardship of this property,” Dority said.

He said that once a management plan is developed and trails are created, the conservancy will open the preserve to the public for recreational use.

Frenchman Bay Conservancy is a nonprofit land trust that maintains 25 miles of year-round public access hiking trails.