Frenchman Bay Conservancy director to speak at Ellsworth forum

ELLSWORTH — The Heart of Ellsworth will present its February public forum on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 6 p.m. in the Ellsworth Public Library’s Riverview Room.

Aaron Dority, executive director of the Frenchman Bay Conservancy, will speak on “The Future of Downeast Maine: How Our Decisions Affect This Place and the Legacy That We Leave for Our Children.”

Learn how the Frenchman Bay Conservancy works with private landowners to protect land for people and nature, for the benefit of all.

This presentation will tell some of the stories of how this work has been done in the past, explore new tools to help communities decide how to use their land and look at how people in Downeast Maine can work together locally to leave this place in good shape for our kids and for all future generations.

Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, contact Cara Romano, executive director of Heart of Ellsworth, at cara@heartofellsworth.org.