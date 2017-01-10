Franklin water customers under a boil water order

FRANKLIN — Customers of the town’s water department need to boil water before using it until further notice.

The state-mandated boil water order was issued due to a broken water main at the Franklin Water Department’s plant.

Town officials said Tuesday the order remains “in effect until further notice, possibly for one week.”

According to a boil water order fact sheet from the Maine Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention, broken water lines are a frequent cause of boil water orders.

The boil water order means water should be brought to a rolling boil and kept there for one minute if it is to be used for drinking (by pets or humans), making drinks such as tea or coffee, brushing teeth, making ice cubes and preparing or rinsing foods, among other uses.

“The use of bottled water should be considered for infant formula and people with compromised immune systems,” the Maine CDC noted.

For more information about boil water orders, visit the state’s Drinking Water Program’s site (http://www.maine.gov/dhhs/mecdc/environmental-health/dwp/pws/drinkingWaterOrders.shtml) or the CDC’s answers to frequently asked questions (http://www.maine.gov/dhhs/mecdc/environmental-health/dwp/cet/documents/bwoGuidanceConsumer.pdf).

Questions also can be directed to the Drinking Water Program by calling 287-2070 during normal business hours.