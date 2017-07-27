Former U.S. Sen. George Mitchell to deliver speech at Schoodic Institue

WINTER HARBOR — Former U.S. Sen. George Mitchell will speak at Schoodic Institute’s Rockefeller Hall at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

According to the Schoodic Institute, the presentation will focus on “environmental stewardship and civic engagement.” It also will feature an outdoor reception.

Mitchell served as one of the state’s two senators from 1980-1995. From 1989-1995, he was also the U.S. Senate’s majority leader. He served on the Environment and Public Works Committee, Veterans Affairs Committee and Finance Committee during his time in office.

“Senator Mitchell is renowned for his environmental and civic leadership and is an engaging, dynamic speaker,” Schoodic Institute President Mark Berry said. “We are looking forward to his insights on the important work of sustaining environmental stewardship at this critically important time.”

For more information, visit www.schoodicinstitute.org or call 288-1385.