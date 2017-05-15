Former Police Chief John DeLeo tapped for Ellsworth Planning Board

ELLSWORTH — Former Police Chief John DeLeo is now an alternate member of the city’s planning board.

DeLeo’s appointment was approved during Monday night’s City Council meeting. He fills a vacant seat with a term to expire in a little over a month, at the end of June.

City Planner Michele Gagnon said DeLeo would then be eligible for re-appointment to a full, two-year term, which she said he is interested in doing. The board’s five regular members have five-year terms, while the two alternate members have two-year terms.

Alternate members attend meetings and may participate in discussion, but may not vote unless one of the five regular members is absent or unable to vote.

Gagnon said DeLeo was one of two “awesome” candidates to be considered for the vacant alternate seat. The candidates were interviewed and considered by the city’s Human Resources Committee, which in turn made the recommendation to the City Council to appoint DeLeo.

“He definitely has a judicial mind — that’s key in a planning board member,” said Gagnon of DeLeo. “He’s going to be able to explain his decisions clearly.”

Gagnon recounted how DeLeo served as a member of the city’s Technical Review Team, which reviews certain larger-scale plans for development in the city, when he was police chief. He also worked with her during that time in drafting regulations relating to methadone clinics and medical marijuana.

“It was always very interesting,” said DeLeo, of working on such rules and reviewing topics including traffic and parking for development projects. “It was always enjoyable doing that.”

Gagnon said DeLeo’s background means he is already familiar with parts of how the planning process works.

“It’s rare that we have a board member that has a jump start on the situation,” she said.

DeLeo retired from the police force in 2014 after 37 years with the department, the last 16 of those as chief. He said he has watched with interest as large development projects have come forward in recent years, including the new Jackson Laboratory facility on Kingsland Crossing, a 50-unit workforce housing behind Renys and the plan to redevelop the Town Auto Sales site as a cluster of commercial activity.

DeLeo said he has lived in Ellsworth for more than 40 years and that as police chief, his approach was always looking at “what’s best for the city.” He said he intends to bring that same approach to serving on the planning board.