Former Ellsworth Police Chief Bickmore now top cop in Pittsfield

ELLSWORTH — Former Ellsworth Police Chief Harold “Pete” Bickmore is now police chief in the town of Pittsfield.

Bickmore was confirmed as the new chief in the southern Somerset County community by its Town Council Tuesday night.

A press release issued by Pittsfield Town Manager Kathy Ruth cited Bickmore’s tenure in the FBI (where he worked for 25 years in various posts) as “very impressive.” It also noted his work as head of security for the Cleveland Browns football team.

Though the press release said Bickmore “has been a police chief,” it did not specifically refer to his time in Ellsworth. When he was hired here, Bickmore said his dream job “was always to be a police chief” in his home state of Maine.

Bickmore had worked as a patrol officer, detective and sergeant in Scarborough in the 1980s prior to joining the FBI, but the Ellsworth job was his first as police chief.

He was sworn in here at City Hall on April 4, 2016, surrounded by friends and former colleagues from around the country.

Among his achievements in Ellsworth were launching Project HOPE (an effort to help those struggling with opioid addiction), creating a captain’s position within the department and securing grant funding for a school resource officer to work in Ellsworth schools.

He was reprimanded by City Manager David Cole in October of 2016, however, for allegedly sharing “confidential information regarding a member of [the] department with a resident.” Cole did not disclose details of that violation and Bickmore declined to comment at that time.

Bickmore submitted his resignation to Cole at the end of December. He was succeeded by Glenn Moshier as interim chief. Moshier was subsequently named permanent chief.

The need for Pittsfield to find a new police chief arose after its longtime chief, Steven Emery, died unexpectedly last fall. Ruth said 13 candidates applied for the job when it was posted late this spring, and eight were offered initial interviews.

Following second and third interviews, Bickmore was the “unanimous vote of the selection committee” that included Ruth and three town councilors. She said the committee was “pleased” to recommend Bickmore for the “crucial” police chief position to the town council Tuesday night.

The press release issued by the town said Bickmore told councilors Tuesday night “he was excited to be a part of the Pittsfield team” and that he looked forward to getting to know all the officers as well as other town staff and business and school leaders.

According to the Pittsfield town website, its police department has a sergeant, four full-time officers and eight reserve officers.

Bickmore is currently living in Falmouth. He is expected to start work in his new job “as soon as his move to the Pittsfield area is finalized.”